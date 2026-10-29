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The Essex Files: Why Blue-State Prosecutors Are Targetting Election Integrity Journalists

Brad Essex Follow @bradessex
Oct 29, 2026 8:30 AM
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The Essex Files: Why Blue-State Prosecutors Are Targetting Election Integrity Journalists
James O'Keefe. SOURCE: ProjectVeritas

James O’Keefe and Cam Higby walked into Minneapolis polling places during Minnesota’s August primary dressed in traditional Muslim clothing and using accents. They gave the names of registered voters, some of them deceased, and asked about the state’s vouching process. They recorded the exchanges on hidden cameras. They never signed the required oaths. They never cast ballots. 

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Weeks later, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty — a progressive prosecutor with a history of prioritizing activist agendas over traditional public safety — charged both men with felony unlawful voting and identity theft.

Minnesota’s vouching law lets a registered voter in a precinct confirm the residence of up to eight others so those people can register and vote on Election Day. The process has existed for decades. Officials note it is used in a tiny fraction of ballots and still requires other forms of identification. Poll workers noticed the men’s strange behavior, reported it, and the system flagged the activity. That is the official account: The safeguards worked.

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Yet the decision to pursue felony charges against people who stopped short of voting raises a larger question about the space left for citizens who want to examine election procedures for weak points. O’Keefe and Higby set out to test whether the vouching rules could be gamed. 

Their method was theatrical and offensive to liberals. Still, the act of probing public systems with cameras and questions has long been part of how problems surface. Treating the probe itself as the primary crime risks teaching the wrong lesson.

This pattern is not limited to one stunt in Minneapolis. Minnesota and California have created environments that make it harder for independent investigators to document potential crimes and fraud. In Minnesota, massive fraud schemes involving child-care subsidies, nutrition programs, and other public funds, some linked to overseas networks, have drawn national attention. 

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Citizen videos and reporting helped push these issues into wider view, proving that undercover oversight is often the only thing that prompts federal scrutiny. When progressive prosecutors criminalize undercover methods at polling sites or sensitive locations under the guise of enforcing reporting rules, the practical result is shielding these very networks and systemic vulnerabilities from public exposure.

California presents similar obstacles. Strict recording and consent rules, combined with aggressive enforcement priorities, raise the cost of independent work that targets public programs. Investigators looking into homelessness spending, healthcare billing, or other high-dollar streams often face legal and bureaucratic barriers that professional newsrooms with large legal teams can absorb more easily than individual citizen journalists. 

When the subjects of that scrutiny include fraud that moves money across borders, aggressive prosecution of investigators serves to protect potential misconduct from timely public examination.

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Election integrity depends on more than trusting the people who run the system. It depends on the ability of outsiders to test the rules under real conditions. Vouching exists for a reason: to help eligible people who lack certain documents. It also creates an opening that determined actors could exploit. 

Documenting how that opening works in practice is not the same as committing fraud. Charging the documenters with felonies while celebrating that “the system worked” sends a clear signal. The preferred response is to report concerns through official channels and wait. History shows official channels sometimes move slowly or not at all.

The better path is straightforward. Laws against actual ballot fraud and identity theft must be enforced. At the same time, states should leave room for good-faith testing that stops short of casting illegal votes. Minnesota and California can protect polling places without turning every camera and pointed question into a potential felony. 

Public confidence grows when citizens can examine the process, not when the examination itself becomes the offense. The charges against O’Keefe and Higby will play out in court. The broader question remains whether states serious about secure elections will treat independent scrutiny as a threat or as a necessary check.

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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure. 

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining RedState VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ELECTION INTEGRITY | FRAUD | MINNESOTA | VOTER ID
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