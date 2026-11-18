This is why Democrats might want to think twice before venturing outside their friendly media bubble. Sometimes, all it takes is one reasonable follow-up question to turn a political talking point into a public embarrassment.

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Texas Democratic Rep. Gene Wu found that out when he appeared on NewsNation and tried to explain why billionaire Elon Musk should face criminal prosecution. Host Katie Pavlich asked him to identify an actual crime, and things got awkward fast.

What makes the exchange particularly interesting is that Wu, the minority leader of the Texas House Democrats, is a former felony prosecutor in the Harris County District Attorney's Office. You would think that identifying a potential criminal offense would come naturally to him.

"Can you give us some of the examples of [...] what you think that those things may be? It's a pretty, pretty extreme charge," Pavlich asked.

Texas Rep. Gene Wu says Elon Musk should be prosecuted for “crimes,” then gets his bluff called when Katie Pavlich asks him to name a single one.



Pavlich gave him three chances. He had nothing.



PAVLICH: “Can you give us some of the examples of [...] what you think that those… pic.twitter.com/ulvAUxBqjm — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 18, 2026

"All I do is read the news and watch the news," Wu replied. "And what I have seen on the news is that Elon may have committed crimes against the United States by his actions in Ukraine. [...] I don't know. I just read what I read."

Pavlich wasn't about to let that answer slide.

"So, what specific laws do you think that he's broken that you feel should be charged to prosecute?" she asked.

"If Elon Musk has committed crimes in the state of Texas, it is upon our duty to investigate and to see if those crimes are real and that they are provable," Wu replied.

Notice the shift from suggesting prosecution to insisting that someone should investigate whether a crime might have occurred. Pavlich pressed him again.

"Fair enough, but you keep saying if he's done, if this happened," she responded. "Sounds a lot like you're fishing around for a crime that you can pin him with. [...] Can you give me an example?"

Wu still couldn't identify a specific offense. Instead, he accused Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of hiding communications with Musk.

"I'm sure Governor Abbott has been hiding the evidence, right?" Wu said. "Just like he's been hiding his secret little emails back and forth with Elon, that it took a federal court to force him to release those documents."

"And were there any crimes in those documents?" Pavlich asked.

"I don't know. I'm not in charge," Wu replied before attempting to pivot back to Republicans.

"Yeah, you don't know," Pavlich interjected. "And yet you're still accusing Elon Musk of maybe committing crimes, and you haven't given me a single example of what he may have committed."

The exchange illustrates a concern Republicans have raised for years about politically motivated investigations: targeting an individual first, then searching for a legal theory that might justify going after him.

Consider New York Attorney General Letitia James, who campaigned in 2018 on aggressively investigating Trump and his businesses before taking office. She even declared that she looked forward to going into the attorney general's office every day and suing him. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg likewise emphasized his experience investigating Trump during his 2021 campaign.

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The rhetoric surrounding Musk has followed a similarly troubling trajectory. NYU professor Scott Galloway recently called Musk a "traitor" to the West and invoked Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, who were executed for espionage during the Cold War. That's quite a comparison to make in a dispute over Musk's actions involving Ukraine.

There is also a bigger DNC media problem here. The Left's partisan messaging relies on keeping audiences within an information bubble where emotional appeals, accusations, and rehearsed talking points are insulated from facts, reason, and demands for evidence. Democrat politicians accustomed to sympathetic interviews often find themselves unprepared when someone challenges their arguments.

Pavlich didn't need a complicated rebuttal or elaborate legal analysis. She simply asked Wu to identify the law he believed Musk might have broken.

Three opportunities. Not one specific crime.

This is once again indicative of the way the modern left uses lawfare to target political enemies. For a former felony prosecutor, that's not just an awful interview. It’s evidence that suggests ethical misconduct.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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