Democrats Finally Find an Election Case They Want Prosecuted to the Fullest Extent

Conservative activist James O’Keefe and Cam Higby have been charged with felonies in Minnesota over an undercover operation at polling places during the state’s August primary.

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The pair were attempting to highlight potential fraud in the state’s "vouching" system.

Minnesota’s vouching system lets a registered voter in the same precinct sign a sworn statement saying up to eight other eligible voters live there, which allows those people to register and vote on Election Day without showing the usual proof of residence.

As election activist Scott Presler has explained, "ID isn’t required if you’re registering to vote via vouching" in the North Star State, because "you are the ID.”

Undercover videos show O'Keefe and Higby entering multiple precincts in Minneapolis dressed in what they called Muslim attire and speaking with foreign accents. They gave election workers the names of real registered voters and asked questions about the state’s vouching rules.

CAUGHT INSIDE MINNEAPOLIS POLLING BOOTHS: Minnesota Poll Workers Tell O’Keefe, Dressed in Muslim Garb, & @camhigby, in a Burka, That They Can Vouch for Eight Unregistered Voters Without ID, Allowing Them to Vote in Minnesota Primary Election Election worker says, “You’re the ID,” referring to the registered voter serving as identification for the people they are vouching for. Election worker confirms O’Keefe’s question about unregistered voters being vouched for: “I can vouch for them. They are not registered… That’s okay. That’s fine. Yeah!” Election worker explains that a registered voter in the same precinct can vouch for up to eight people: “If you’re all in the same precinct and you are already registered, you can vouch for them as ID. Eight people.” More reports coming soon from the Justice League. @realmuckraker @anthonyjrubin @camhigby @ctznjusticelg — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 13, 2026

Embedded tweet continues: ... ID,” referring to the registered voter serving as identification for the people they are vouching for. Election worker confirms O’Keefe’s question about unregistered voters being vouched for: “I can vouch for them. They are not registered… That’s okay. That’s fine. Yeah!” Election worker explains that a registered voter in the same precinct can vouch for up to eight people: “If you’re all in the same precinct and you are already registered, you can vouch for them as ID. Eight people.” More reports coming soon from the Justice League. @realmuckraker @anthonyjrubin @camhigby @ctznjusticelg

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty (Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party — DFL) filed charges of unlawful voting and identity theft against the two men.

Neither man signed an oath or received a ballot, but Moriarty contends that doesn't matter.

“Both men stopped short of signing the oath we all sign before receiving our ballot,” she said. “But Minnesota law states clearly that no individual shall intentionally misrepresent their identity in applying for a ballot.”

James Edward O’Keefe, 42, and Cam Higby, 26, both face felony charges of unlawful voting and identity theft. Polling places are the heart of our democracy. Any attempt to disrupt or deceive our election workers will not be tolerated. Watch: https://t.co/LH1Q5m224J https://t.co/NMPizpONcN — Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty (@HennepinAtty) October 28, 2026

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O’Keefe’s group later said the operation was intended to test how the vouching system works in practice. Moriarty’s office said the men intentionally misrepresented their identities to election officials.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon (D) would like the public to know that he shares Moriarty's concerns and the duo are incredibly serious about pursuing justice when it comes to potential election fraud.

“The misconduct by this group is outrageous and totally unacceptable. We have zero tolerance for lying, lawbreaking, and disruptions at our polling places," he said, knowing full well their tolerance for such things is quite high.

The Department of Justice indicted 10 foreign nationals last month for illegally voting and registering in Minnesota elections.

Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that the charges cover the 2022 and 2024 general elections as well as the August 2026 primary, and include nine counts of illegal voting by a noncitizen plus nine counts of making a false claim of citizenship to register.

"We have talked repeatedly about the importance of election integrity, and we're certainly not going to stop talking about that now<" Blanche said at the time. "Voter fraud erodes the public's trust in our electoral system, and it's vital to our democratic process that we do everything that we can to restore that trust."

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Moriarty’s sudden zeal for protecting the integrity of Minnesota’s polling places is inspiring — so long as the people actually casting illegal ballots are left alone. The ones merely asking questions about the system get the felony treatment.

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