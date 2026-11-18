Democrats apparently were looking for a fight with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin when he appeared on Capitol Hill Wednesday – and they got one.

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Mullin found himself in the hot seat during the House Homeland Security Committee's annual assessment of national security threats, officially called “Worldwide Threats to the Homeland: 25 Years After 9/11.”

And while the hearing was supposed to focus on threats to the U.S., Democrats seemed interested instead in putting Mullin himself on trial. First up was Rep. Bennie Thompson (MS-02), the committee's ranking Democrat, who took aim at Mullin for attending the LSU-Texas football game last Saturday, just one day after the nationwide air traffic ground stop.

Thompson said the trip was "incredibly tone deaf" and accused Mullin of enjoying a luxury getaway while thousands of Americans were having to sleep on airport floors.

Mullin wasn't having it and explained that the trip had been planned weeks earlier and that he wanted to take his young nieces to see their beloved LSU Tigers play. He also reminded Thompson that the nation's airspace had fully reopened before he embarked on his travels.

The secretary also argued that canceling the trip might have sent exactly the wrong message to an already anxious public.

But he wasn't finished there.

"The hypocrisy from you and from the members that want to make a deal out of it," Mullin fired back at Thompson. "I know this game. I used to sit over there."

He then accused his former congressional colleagues of being willing to attend similar events themselves, only they would cloak it as a campaign event.

The look on Dem Rep. Bennie Thompson's face as Markwayne Mullin shuts down every single one of his attacks on him and DHS says it all: "We need to deal with FACTS and not make political points [...] This hypocrisy has got to STOP if you actually want to look at oversight. I'm willing to work with everybody. I have nothing to keep from you. I want you to do your job, but I'm NOT PLAYING GAMES." — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 18, 2026

When it was Rep. LaMonica McIver's (NJ-10) turn, she lobbed some accusations of her own at Mullin.

McIver went after Mullin over last Friday's nationwide aviation shutdown, accusing the Trump administration of failing to protect the country's critical infrastructure. "Under your leadership we look like a weak target!" she declared.

But things got even more heated when McIver accused DHS officers of killing people during immigration enforcement operations. "We are not killing people," Mullin shot back.

"You are killing people," McIver insisted.

LaMonica McIver put on quite the performance at today's Homeland Security hearing. DHS Secretary Mullin wasn't having it. McIver: "Do you have any regrets or reservations for the leading role you are playing in this administration's immigration agenda?" Mullin: "I'll never apologize about enforcing our nation's laws." McIver: "Not even about killing people? No apologies for that?" Mullin: "We're not killing people." McIver: "You are killing people. You are killing people!" — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 18, 2026

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Here's a fun fact: LaMonica McIver is currently facing federal charges stemming from her May 2025 confrontation with immigration officers outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Newark, New Jersey. She has pleaded not guilty, but a federal appeals court rejected her attempt to dismiss two of the charges back in August.

So, the congresswoman who is accusing DHS officers of misconduct is herself facing prosecution over an alleged physical confrontation with those very officers.

Expect this nonsense to continue apace throughout 2027 and 2028.

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