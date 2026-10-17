The Essex Files: Kimmel’s Crude Jabs Miss the Point

Jimmy Kimmel spent two nights this week aiming personal insults at new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia. He called her Malibu Katie, labeled her a fawning blonde dolt, mocked her intelligence, and claimed she was hired mainly to keep the president interested.

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He reduced her first briefing to a crude joke about lip gloss. The White House answered in kind, calling Kimmel a no-talent loser whose ratings continue to sink while he peddles tired material to a shrinking audience.

In another example that the left supporting women is only performative, here is Jimmy Kimmel making fun of the new Press Secretary Katie Zacharia https://t.co/igTm96WSaH — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 15, 2026

That exchange says more about the state of late-night television than it does about Zacharia’s fitness for the job. Personal mockery of appearance and gender has become the default move when substance is harder to land. Kimmel’s monologues offered little analysis of policy or performance. They offered caricature. Zacharia, a former Newsmax commentator and senior communications adviser at Trump Media, stepped into a high-visibility role and delivered a short opening briefing. Critics noted its brevity and questions regarding her legal background. Those are fair points for discussion. Reducing the entire appointment to hair color and loyalty tests is not.

White House communications director Steven Cheung described her as uniquely qualified and whip-smart. Spokesman Davis Ingle pointed to Kimmel’s own declining relevance. Both responses reflect a simple reality. The administration is not required to treat every late-night monologue as a serious critique. When the material consists of schoolyard nicknames and sexualized digs, dismissal is the rational reply.

@ABC what’s wrong with you people. You let Jimmy Kimmel attack the new press secretary. I understand your hate against Trump, it offensive to attack a woman for no good reason. ABC and Kimmel are pretty sick — MLL (@ytam33445566) October 15, 2026

Zacharia will be measured by how clearly she explains the administration’s work and how effectively she handles the press corps over time. First briefings are often uneven. Experience accumulates. The American people care more about results on costs, energy, border security, and growth than about whether a comedian finds the new press secretary amusing. Late-night hosts once mixed humor with sharper observation. Too often now the product is pure personal attack delivered to an audience that already agrees.

The pattern is familiar. A new face appears in a Trump administration role and the cultural machinery reaches for the easiest insults available. Appearance. Loyalty. Gender. The underlying assumption seems to be that competence cannot exist alongside support for the president. That assumption has grown stale. Voters elected this administration to deliver outcomes, not to win approval from network comedians.

What is with Jimmy Kimmel's fear, hatred & misogyny against conservative women? Why aren't more women speaking out about it? Hear me roar? WTF happened? White House laughs off 'beclowned' Jimmy Kimmel after crude personal jabs at new press secretary https://t.co/muciWB0xXh — 🇺🇸 The FJC 🇺🇸 (@The_FJC) October 15, 2026

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Zacharia’s background includes legal training and years of public commentary. She has defended the administration’s record in public forums before taking the podium. Those facts matter more than any two-minute monologue. The White House decision to brush off the attacks rather than elevate them was correct. Energy spent responding to every crude jab is energy diverted from governing.

Late-night television retains the right to joke about anyone in public life. That right does not obligate the rest of the country to treat the jokes as important. When the jokes grow meaner, and the audiences grow smaller, the cultural power once claimed by these shows continues to shrink. The administration’s focus remains on the work in front of it. That is the more serious standard, and the one that will ultimately decide whether any press secretary succeeds.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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