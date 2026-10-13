'Look Out': Former Trump Press Secretary Has Chilling Warning for New Press Secretary Katie Zacharia

The sharks are circling.

It's been less than 24 hours since new Press Secretary Katie Zacharia stood up at the White House podium and the knives are out.

The job of speaking for the President of the United States, and one of the most relentlessly attacked ones to boot, is a tough business.

Advertisement

There are few who know how tough the job is like Dana Perino. The former White House press secretary, now a Fox News mainstay, had some advice for Zacharia as she gets peppered with criticism in her new role.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

In a discussion with Fox News colleague Lawrence Jones, Perino gave her a heads up that the opposition party has a chance of retaking the congress, and that she should "look out."

We know her a little bit. She is very bright. She’s a lawyer. Doing the briefing this morning is interesting. I am a morning person—I like to brief in the morning. She has been known to say she likes the press. Perhaps she will try to kill them with kindness. It is an aggressive move to do a briefing this quickly. How much time has she had with the president? She might have to say, “I’ll get back to you, let me touch base.” I can think of all the tough questions. I know she’s been preparing all weekend. The fact she’s a lawyer will help her navigate questions. And also, if the Democrats do take over the House, look out—that is when all the legal stuff comes to the forefront. You know that.

In another discussion on the Fox News Channel, she was similarly candid.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

"I will say a couple of things," she continued. "One, what people see is the hour that you’re briefing a day. But what they don’t realize is the 23 other hours of the day is when all of the other work happens, and there’s a ton of that to do. You’re responding to press requests, you’re getting briefed, you’re with the president, you’re having to know a lot about everything."

"Also, just take it from me—I was press secretary the last two years of a second term," she added. "Those are usually very tough years, especially if the midterms don’t go your way. The fact that she is a lawyer is a great skill. I had only worked at DOJ for a year, so I’m like a one-year law student. I do think that could come in very handy for her because almost every story does have a legal component."

"But I wish her well. It’s a unique time. When I first left the White House, I didn’t even have a Twitter account or a Facebook page," she went on.

TPUSA Spokesperson Andrew Kolvet also gave his thoughts on Zacharia's first-day performance as Press Secretary.

Thought it was smart of new WH Press Sec Katie Zacharia to rip the band-aid and hold her first press briefing straight away. She came off perhaps a bit nervous reading the prepared statement, but very relatable and likeable. She lit up when talking when about her family. And she made news (that wasn't about her), dropping a bomb with the news that Amb. Guilfoyle has been asked to resign. She also announced new midterm rally stops for the president. Solid start! Good for her. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 13, 2026

Advertisement

"Thought it was smart of new WH Press Sec Katie Zacharia to rip the band-aid and hold her first press briefing straight away," he said. "She came off perhaps a bit nervous reading the prepared statement, but very relatable and likeable. She lit up when talking when about her family."

"And she made news (that wasn't about her), dropping a bomb with the news that Amb. Guilfoyle has been asked to resign," he continued. "She also announced new midterm rally stops for the president."

"Solid start! Good for her," he added.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly also dropped the hammer on the media for their instant disparagement of Zacharia.

These left wing pundits so horrified by Katie Zacharia’s performance at her FIRST press briefing are the same ppl who told us Karine Jean-Pierre was amazing at the job and that if you disagreed you were sexist/racist/bigoted against lesbians. Please. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 13, 2026

"These left wing pundits so horrified by Katie Zacharia’s performance at her FIRST press briefing are the same ppl who told us Karine Jean-Pierre was amazing at the job and that if you disagreed you were sexist/racist/bigoted against lesbians," she wrote. "Please."

On that note, let's all be grateful that Jen "Circle Back" Psaki and Karine Jean-Pierre are no longer anywhere near the White House.

‘Have You Apologized?’ KJP Gets *WRECKED* for Covering Up Biden's Mental Decline on... MSNBC?? Former WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was pressed *ON MSNBC* for covering up Joe Biden's mental decline. “Have you apologized to Robert Hur?” KJP was stopped cold. Visibly rattled, Jean-Pierre dodged the question, shaking her head as she scrambled for a response. “I saw the president every single day,” she insisted. “It wasn’t one-offs, it wasn’t once in a while, I saw him every day.” The ex-White House flack completely sidestepped the overwhelming evidence of Biden’s mental struggles that was documented by Special Counsel Robert Hur. Hur had said Biden was likely to be seen by a jury as a “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” and insinuated he thus should not be charged for his classified documents scandal. Jean-Pierre had taken Hur to task for daring to suggest Biden was unfit to stand trial, and therefore, providing fodder to opposition who said he was unfit for office. When Jordan pressed KJP further, pointing out Jean-Pierre’s “pretty sharp comments” about Hur and asking if she regretted her defense of Biden’s mental health, Jean-Pierre doubled down. She claimed Biden was “very zeroed in and focused” every day, citing her frequent Oval Office visits and travels with him. It's a complete smokescreen response, and MSNBC wasn't letting her off so easily. Later, co-host Ayman Mohyeldin gave Jean-Pierre another chance to admit fault, asking if she had “any regrets” about her tenure as press secretary. Jean-Pierre deflected, refusing to offer a straightforward answer. Instead, she shifted focus to her pride “as a black woman who is queer” in serving the Biden administration. Pathetic. Just for context, the bizarre MSDNC episode comes after Karine Jean-Pierre allegedly left the Democratic Party and became an "independent." — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 27, 2025

Advertisement

If Americans want to keep it that way, it starts by keeping Democrats away from congressional control in November. We all need to "look out" and prevent that from happening.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.