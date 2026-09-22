I do not love AI. That doesn't mean I don't use it or seek to be abreast of its functioning; one would be foolish not to. However, I have always been suspicious of these hair-on-fire prognostications about its dangers, along with the sudden calls by industry giants Dario Amodei of Anthropic and OpenAI's Sam Altman for the government to protect the world from their creation.

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Mass psychosis whistleblower Dr. Robert Malone nailed it on the head, and now others in the tech industry are also blowing the whistle.

The picture is getting clearer. We are now experiencing a massive ai powered fearporn psyop campaign. https://t.co/99btwIVI9i — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) September 15, 2026

OpenAI and Anthropic oversold “rogue AI” hacks to pressure the feds into regulating the industry which would effectively lock out future competition, tech insiders told The Post. The security breaches were more like blips — not unpredictable harbingers of a hive-minded “swarm” ready to take over the web. “The attack in no way represents some sort of rebellion by the AI models. . . . In fact, they did exactly what they were told to do. They were not given adequate guardrails or containment,” said Akhil Verghese, founder of Krazimo, an AI software company.

Ahh... guardrails. Those safety features that tech moguls only seem to want to provide after they get sued.

Two recent incidents have stoked the fear-mongering. In the first, Hugging Face, an open-source platform used to build and share AI models, made the shocking announcement July 16 that it had been hacked by AI agents who navigated and exploited vulnerabilities in the website’s code without any human supervision. Five days later, OpenAI announced its GPT-5.6 Sol model and another unreleased model were testing in a “sandbox” — a purportedly closed off internal testing ground — broke containment and hacked Hugging Face to find the answers to the test it was taking. “One man’s ‘the model escaped the sandbox’ is another man’s ‘you failed to build the sandbox correctly.’ There was a live route to the internet . . . and nobody was watching what the agents were doing while it ran,” said Abhi Kumar, co-founder of Voice AI.

Government and CEO crisis actors are sounding the alarm for differing reasons. The CEOs want to corner this market and be the only ones who create and manage these algorithms so that they can maintain industry dominance. The calls for government regulation? The majority of this is coming from Democrats. As per usual, they want another avenue by which they can control Americans while profiting from shady backroom deals with Big Tech. Which is exactly what occurred during the 2008 Wall Street meltdown and the 2020 COVID pandemic.

Tales of AI anarchy are being used to concoct an AI-security crisis to cement a critical public-private partnership just months after the companies announced plans to become publicly traded companies, some observers believe.

NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang has called BS on his industry colleagues. He advocates full speed ahead, and says that the industry already has the laws, protections and safeguards necessary to direct the future of AI.

WATCH:

Moving fast and building safely aren’t at odds.



AI should move as fast as we can, with rigorous testing, monitoring, and safeguards every step of the way.@JensenHuang on @CBSSunday: pic.twitter.com/BPOUmgBWpj — NVIDIA (@nvidia) September 20, 2026

Here's the good, the bad, and the ugly. AI is creating jobs, and companies like Meta are not only investing in data centers, but footing the bill to train the workforce of the future; that's a good thing.

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Meta is investing $115 million in a free training academy that will prepare blue-collar workers to build America’s AI data centers and guarantee them jobs upon graduation. pic.twitter.com/rk8sxkUX3I — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 20, 2026

The bad. The AI companies, run by leftist narcissists, are going to keep making poor decisions not based on how to serve mankind, but how much they can control it. Case in point: Microsoft has partnered with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) to decide on policies for schools and students in America.

BREAKING: Microsoft just CEDED control of AI in American classrooms to far-left teachers' union boss Ranid Weingarten.



The same union that kept your kids home during COVID is now deciding AI policies for students across America. Microsoft and Weingarten are trying to bypass the… pic.twitter.com/S3vbDiaXFl — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 16, 2026

BREAKING: Microsoft just CEDED control of AI in American classrooms to far-left teachers' union boss Ranid Weingarten. The same union that kept your kids home during COVID is now deciding AI policies for students across America. Microsoft and Weingarten are trying to bypass the Trump Administration's AI guidance to push their OWN ideological standards. This will be INDOCTRINATION at scale!

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And the ugly: if the Democrats regain control of the House and the Senate, they will get their wish to bring any advancement or innovation to a grinding halt, while they capitalize on the oligarchy created by Anthropic and OpenAI.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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