Updated 11/16/26 at 7:06 pm ET:

United Airlines announced Monday afternoon that it resolved a major tech issue that caused delays and added to the travel woes that are still being felt after Friday’s FAA ground stop.

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"We have resolved a technology issue that delayed flight departures. While some flights were delayed, there was no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights," United Media Relations told Fox News Digital. "There is no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue," the airline added.

Earlier today we experienced a technology-related issue that impacted some departing flights. The issue has been resolved.



Please check the latest status of your flight at https://t.co/BqzX0dcUna or the United app. — United Airlines (@united) November 16, 2026

Original story:

Wow, November has been quite the month when it comes to cyberspace.

We saw Microsoft’s 365 cloud operations come to a screeching halt on Thursday, affecting users and businesses around the globe; we witnessed the national airplane ground stop on Friday the 13th — only the second one that’s been called since 9/11; and then today, Monday, several major banks reported problems with their online banking systems. See: Your Money's Still There, but Your Bank's Tech Is Having a Bad Day.

So far, none of the outages have been connected, and there has been no evidence that hackers are behind the issues. Nonetheless, it’s certainly been a startling set of apparent coincidences.

Now news is breaking that United Airlines is experiencing a major outage of their own:

United Airlines acknowledged a widespread system outage Monday as passengers reported planes unable to take off, days after a nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted travel across the country… The airline apologized and urged travelers to monitor their flight status through the United app or its website. Its response did not identify the cause or provide an estimated restoration time.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We're aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work through this. Please check back with us for updates, and keep… https://t.co/Y6hG6u2Kjj — United Airlines (@united) November 16, 2026

United’s X post in full:

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We're aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work through this. Please check back with us for updates, and keep an eye on your flight status through the United app or at http://united.com. Thanks for bearing with us!

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Passengers stuck on planes are reporting that they're hearing numerous explanations about what could be happening.

🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: United Airlines passengers report being STUCK ON THE TARMAC and UNABLE TO TAKE OFF with this new “widespread system outage”



“[The pilot] clarified this is different than the FAA issue the other day.” https://t.co/JVQP6ahSml pic.twitter.com/tYpDrjatTx — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 16, 2026

RedState will keep you updated as new information becomes available.

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