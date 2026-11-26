As Americans across the country share a meal of gratitude with family, friends, and neighbors, there's an update on the diplomacy President Donald Trump managed to work into the schedule in the last few hours on Wednesday before taking a break for Thanksgiving.

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But instead of taking care of the nation's business from D.C., Trump explains in one of Thursday's statements that he was working remotely, so to speak, from the "Southern White House" at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. And there were some new insights into the president's one-on-one meeting with Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin at the recent trilateral summit in China.

https://t.co/LPrCguudkX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 26, 2026

"During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly," he said.

"I really believe this is a strong possibility — Thousands of people are being killed each and every month, A COMPLETE BLOODBATH — and will be a Great Tribute to everyone!" he continued.

Then Trump mentioned his meeting Wednesday evening in Florida with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, calling the rendezvous "an Honor," and saying that among the "many topics" they discussed were "my talks with President Putin."

A new statement just came out sharing even more details on what President Trump and NATO's head honcho talked about.

The statement jointly released by Trump and Secretary General Rutte on Truth Social covered a variety of national security and military topics for citizens to chew on alongside their turkey (or ham), stuffing, and mashed potatoes. And in one passage of the post, the president and Rutte underlined the status of American military readiness - "our 'cupboard'" - and what that means for our allies near and far.

https://t.co/TYNx5jHqqZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 26, 2026

The post read:

A JOINT STATEMENT MADE BY PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP AND SECRETARY GENERAL OF NATO, MARK RUTTE: President Trump and Secretary General Rutte had an outstanding meeting on Wednesday evening, at what is often referred to as the Southern White House — Mar-a-Lago. The meeting was very impactful, with the War between Russia and Ukraine, and the Conflict in Iran, being the primary subjects of discussion. Additionally, all of the record setting achievements that the U.S. and NATO have made together at the Summits in the Hague, and Ankara, were discussed. We also talked about, at length, the importance of Russia and Ukraine avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the War — and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the War, as rapidly as possible! Lastly, we discussed Defense Spending, and the Investment in our Industrial Base, both in the United States, and all across NATO. I briefed NATO on the tremendous progress our Defense Companies are making on more than 20 new facilities currently under construction. The focus of these Companies is the building of Patriots, THAAD Systems, Tomahawks, and many new Weapons, both Offensive and Defensive, that have not yet been viewed by the Public, or other Countries. There has never been a time when the United States has produced more Military Equipment or Munitions than now. Our “cupboard” will soon be full and, when it is, our Allies and Partners throughout the World will be benefitting greatly. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

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