The Arkansas Line: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Tom Cotton Both Bring Home Big Wins

As with most midterms, the party with a president in the White House is taking some hits during Tuesday’s elections.

There’s been some good news, too, though: Florida elected Republican Byron Donalds as its next governor (replacing the awesome but termed-out Don DeSantis), and Rep. Andy Barr (KY-06) coasted to victory to take Mitch McConnell’s soon-to-be-vacated Senate seat.

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In Arkansas, meanwhile, two conservatives will also keep their jobs: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders enjoyed solid support as she thumped Democrat challenger Fred Love and Sen. Tom Cotton won reelection to the Senate.

Huckabee will now serve a second term in the Razorback State:

With 52.8% of votes counted, Sanders received 329,721 votes, or 52.8%, compared with Love's's 252,039 votes (40.4%) and Shelby's 42,470 votes (6.8%). "I'm fighting for an Arkansas that knows who we are and what we stand for and will never apologize for it," said Sanders. The race featured incumbent Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Democratic state Sen. Fred Love and Libertarian candidate Colt Shelby.

BREAKING: Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins Arkansas's governor race, NBC News projects. https://t.co/d1Kj6LyXgz pic.twitter.com/aSgplczeHX — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 4, 2026

Cotton had solid numbers of his own:

Tom Cotton has won Arkansas' U.S. Senate race, according to AP News, defeating Hallie Shoffner in the Nov. 3 general election. Cotton received 384,777 votes, or 54.3%, compared with Shoffner's 301,922 votes (42.6%) and Jeff Wadlin's 16,227 votes (3.1%). The race featured Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, Democratic nominee Hallie Shoffner and Libertarian nominee Jeff Wadlin. Cotton was first elected to the Senate in 2014 and won reelection in 2020. A former Army officer, Cotton served in Iraq and Afghanistan before entering politics. He previously represented Arkansas' 4th Congressional District and chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Decision Desk HQ projects Tom Cotton wins the AR US Senate General Election#DecisionMade: 10:33 PM EST



Follow live results here: https://t.co/mHXWxo6NqR pic.twitter.com/tWuPhUXvir — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

While not everything went our way, these two races resulted in solid wins. Thank you, Arkansas!

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