Gift Cards for Votes? Kansas Democrats Allegedly Find a New Way to Play Election Games

We’ve already got the Alaska election scandal going on, where the DOJ and the state Department of Public Safety are investigating an alleged scheme by associates of Democrat Senate candidate Mary Peltola to confuse voters by recruiting a non-politician with the same name as her opponent, GOP incumbent Dan Sullivan.

Advertisement

We’ve got the showdown in California, where the state and the DOJ are in a vicious legal battle over what the administration calls 20,000+ non-citizen voters that the Golden State refuses to investigate.

Now, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is accusing a leftist nonprofit, Bluestem Kansas, of handing out gift cards to voters who convince their friends to fill out their ballots for the Tuesday midterm election — and he says it’s against the law.

In a statement released Sunday, Kobach said that Democrats must put an immediate stop to this kind of chicanery:

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach today sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bluestem Kansas. The letter demands that the group immediately stop offering voters incentives tied to voting in the November 3 general election. Offering anything of value in exchange for voting violates both Kansas and federal law. The action follows the receipt of evidence on October 31 from a Kansas voter who was offered a $5 gift card. The canvasser who offered the monetary incentive to the voter identified himself as working with Bluestem Kansas.

Here is the video that allegedly shows the dirty deed going down:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The post continues:

The Kansas Republican Party believes every vote should be cast freely, not bought, and not rewarded with gift cards. Election integrity is the foundation of trust in our system.

Paying people for their votes is a strict no-no, and Kobach argues that giving gifts to recruit others to cast their ballots also violates the law.

Under Kansas law, election bribery includes giving, offering, or agreeing to give a benefit in exchange for voting at a public election. “As attorney general and before that as secretary of state, I have prosecuted many cases of voter fraud in Kansas, including voting by non-citizens and double voting. But I never thought that a group in Kansas would be so brazen as to go door-to-door three days before a general election offering voters monetary incentives,” said Kobach.

Republican incumbent Roger Marshall, who’s in a tight race with Democrat Methodist pastor Adam Hamilton, noted that President Donald Trump is aware of the situation. He told citizens that if they see something, say something:

Chuck Schumer’s Democrats tried to buy out Kansas through ads, but when that wasn’t working they have resorted to pure bribery. Please report any illegal election activity to the Attorney General‘s office! pic.twitter.com/WdRSVK930h — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) November 1, 2026

Hamilton is campaigning pretending to be moderate, but Marshall keeps blasting him for trying to gaslight the voters. As our Teri Christoph wrote, Marshall told rallygoers on October 20 not to fall for the act:

Hamilton wouldn't dare campaign as a true-blue Democrat, which he is, because that would be political suicide in ruby-red Kansas. And that's exactly the point Marshall made during the rally, calling Hamilton a "far-left radical" who supports "mass amnesty, open borders, and your tax dollars going to illegals."

Advertisement

Kansas Democrat Adam Hamilton is a far-left radical who has spent his career supporting mass amnesty, open borders, and your tax dollars going to illegals. pic.twitter.com/9fLP1jflQT — Republicans (@Republicans) October 19, 2026

As if to illustrate how off the rails the electorate has become in this crazy election cycle, the RealClearPolitics aggregate poll shows Hamilton slightly ahead (by 2.3 points) of Marshall even in this usually reliable Republican state. As we know, however, polls are routinely biased in Democrats’ favor, so let’s not write off Marshall just yet.

If Hamilton does win, we’ll only be left to wonder how many voters were swayed by allegedly illegal Dem handouts.

Turnout will likely be the key to the outcome Tuesday. Let’s surprise them all.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.