Spooky Scary: Steve Hilton Dresses Up As Becerra While Rep. Burchett's Son Dresses As… His Dad

Things are about to get real serious in the next three days as we barrel toward the crucial midterm election, which very well could decide the future of this country.

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It’s still Halloween though, so let’s take Tesla’s lead and have a little fun. (See: Tesla Has Some Spooky Surprises for Trick or Treaters This All Hallows' Eve, and They're Awesome.)

Let’s start with California GOP gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, who wore a funny but very pointed costume Saturday, appearing as his Democratic opponent, former Biden-era HHS Secretary Xaveria Becerra, a man who’s more boring than wallpaper but who has never met a punitive tax he didn’t like.

The mask is good, but Hilton/Becerra’s message certainly is really scary:

Trunk-or-Treat in Highland Park, LA! 🎃



Becerra's policies should FRIGHTEN you: $8 gas, sky-high vehicle registration fees... and now a $1,000 mileage tax!



Just 3 days left to vote against this INSANITY. Tell everyone you know to do the same! pic.twitter.com/FSbCaemRtN — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) October 31, 2026

Hilton is mocking Becerra’s sudden revelation Wednesday that he’d consider a mileage tax to further punish California drivers, who already face terrible road conditions and the highest gas tax in the nation.

Notably, the Uninspiring One made this declaration with just days to go before the vote and with almost five million people already having cast their ballots. He could have announced this months ago so voters would know who their candidates really are, but instead he stayed silent. Slippery is one word I can think of.

Hilton hit him again on the issue in another post:

Xavier Becerra wants to tax us for every mile we drive in California, but you can stop him and stop the insanity in Sacramento if you VOTE! pic.twitter.com/Bhg402TLSB — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) November 1, 2026

As Democrats keep campaigning on affordability, the scary truth is that they're doing everything in their power to make life more expensive for you.

Rep. Tim Burchett’s (TN-2) son also got in on the Halloween action, dressing up as… his own dad.

The costume is fun, but the real treat comes in the two short videos in the tweet. “Hey, everybody, Tim Burchett," he says in one. "Just early voted. Please get out and vote.”

If you read that, you probably thought to yourself, what's funny about it?

No, it's not reading it that will bring you a chuckle; you have to hear it. It’s 100 percent his dad’s voice, and it’s eerie to hear it coming from his son’s mouth. Did they overdub it perfectly? Has the son mastered imitating his father’s timbre? Or did AI jump in and work some magic? You decide.

The other clip shows the son hilariously recreating an epic dressing-down Burchett gave to an annoying questioner who demanded to know if he still trusted the Trump administration's national security team after the Signal chat leak. The Tennessee rep. shot the guy down real quick:

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Do you trust your mother every night to fix your Hot Pockets and make sure your Game Boy is turned on?

We’ll leave you with another Hilton video, but this time it appears to be AI-generated. That doesn’t make it unfunny, though — and it's also downright terrifying because it invokes the specter of the listless Becerra dressing up as Golden State’s governor in the near future:

California, you already pay the highest taxes in the country. Don't let this clown trick you into paying MORE!



This Halloween, VOTE to stop Becerra's Mileage Tax. Just Try It! pic.twitter.com/OxUT1qYgdu — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) October 31, 2026

Only a few days left. Let’s get out there and win this thing — while having a little fun along the way.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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