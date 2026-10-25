Watch Steve Hilton's Latest Campaign Ad Masterpiece: Monument of Government Failures

Republicans across the country, whether running for election or reelection, could do a lot worse in their campaigns than take a leaf or two from California's Republican gubernatorial nominee Steven Hilton. His team has put together some priceless AI-generated ads, showing some style and creativity — and the latest one may be the best yet. Landing on Mr. Hilton's official X account on Sunday, this new ad showcases a brilliant, clean, prosperous California two years into the future, then rewinds to show a dystopian hellscape under a Democrat Governor Xavier Becerra.

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But the best part has to be Hilton's proposed solution for the disaster that is the California high-speed railway: Closing down the project and labeling it the "Government Failures National Monument."

That, right there, is great stuff. Watch.

🚨 BREAKING: Steve Hilton announces plan to cancel High Speed Rail, turn it into the Government Failures National Monument. https://t.co/fqCpJOoQws — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) October 25, 2026

This is how it's done, folks, and that's for sure and for certain.

The Republican candidate’s AI-generated campaign ad, titled around his proposal to “cancel High Speed Rail, turn it into the Government Failures National Monument,” offers a stark before-and-after vision of California depending on who occupies the governor’s office. The spot contrasts a sun-drenched, prosperous California under Hilton with a frozen, dystopian version of the Golden State under Democratic gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra, blaming the latter’s hypothetical administration for soaring gas prices, struggling businesses and worsening conditions on Skid Row.

The only real question here is how things on the infamous Skid Row could possibly be any worse, but one should never tempt worse. And, while California may not quite turn around to the gleaming future proposed after only two years of a proposed Governor Hilton's administration — he still has to deal with the state legislature, after all — the dystopian vision under Becerra may well be a lot closer to the fore than we think. People are already leaving; gas prices and taxes are already the highest in the nation. But never doubt the socialist's dedication to keep polishing that same old cow flop.

As for that national monument: It's a good idea. There are probably plenty of candidates, after all, for more Government Failure National Monuments. The Pacific Palisades fire, for one thing; that's a government failure if ever there was one. We could designate the Santa Ynez Reservoir, too, which at the time of the Palisades fire was more aptly called the Santa Ynez Dust Bowl. And, of course, we could put up a Government Failures sign under, on or above the price display on any California gasoline station. Heck, put a placard right on every pump, with Gavin Newsom's impeccably coiffed image on each and every one.

Steve Hilton may not be a mainstream Republican, but he's a Republican who may just be able to win in California, and even if the sparkling vision from this sparkling campaign ad is only half right, it is still head and shoulders (hah) above Gavin Newsom's pathetic performance.

California voters would do well to pay attention to something my grandfather, a man with a singular wit, was fond of saying: "When you're flat on your butt, the only way you can look is up." Aren't things bad enough? Isn't it time to try something different? Come on, California — you are, as my grandfather would have put it, looking up. Now the only thing left to do is to get off your butts — and vote for Steve Hilton.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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