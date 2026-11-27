You would think that ships would know that it's not a good idea to try to run the U.S. naval blockade that is in place against the Iranian regime.

But they don't all appear to have learned that lesson yet.

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U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Friday that it took out another ship that made an attempt.

CENTCOM disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 26, after the crew attempted to run the U.S. naval blockade, despite multiple warnings, following departure from Bandar Abbas. A U.S. military aircraft launched precision munitions that struck the stern of Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer. The ship’s propulsion was ultimately disabled and the civilian crew was unharmed. Read the full release online: https://t.co/4CAaN4gDvW — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 27, 2026

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) disabled a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Nov. 26, after the crew attempted to run the U.S. naval blockade, despite multiple warnings, following departure from an Iranian port. A U.S. military aircraft launched precision munitions that struck the stern of Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer. The ship’s propulsion was ultimately disabled and the civilian crew was unharmed. The bulk carrier attempted to transit regional waters after departing Bandar Abbas. CENTCOM continues to strictly enforce the blockade. U.S. forces have redirected 158 compliant commercial vessels and disabled six that refused to comply. All mariners operating in the Gulf of Oman and approaches to the Strait of Hormuz are urged to heed blockade warnings issued by CENTCOM forces.

There had been reports that the Iranian regime might try to bust the blockade with multiple ships. So far, that appears to have been hot air. They don't appear to have tried that, despite the report.

This is a developing story. RedState will provide updates as warranted.

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