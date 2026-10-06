Sophie Cunningham Delivers a Powerful Message With Her Hat and Her Words — the WNBA Should Listen

The season is over for the ladies of the Indiana Fever after a loss that knocked them out of the playoffs, with some problematic calls from referees.

But the Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham had a couple of final messages. One was a simple comment that the WNBA should take to heart, which she wore on her hat to a game on Saturday in Missouri between her alma mater, the Missouri Tigers, and the Florida Gators. The hat had "WOMAN" boldly written across the front, and on the side it had "No CIS, just..."

Advertisement





America’s Sweetheart Sophie Cunningham was the center of attention on Saturday as she visited her alma mater The Univ of Missouri where the Mizzou Tigers hosted the Florida Gators! Sophie was a 4-year star on the Tigers women’s 🏀 team. At the game the PA announcer dubbed Sophie the “mayor of Columbia!” ❤️ — Texas 🇺🇸 (@MustangMan_TX) October 5, 2026

Cunningham also appeared on a podcast and had a final word about the "pointing" controversy that occurred during Game 2 that the Fever played with the Las Vegas Aces in the playoffs. A'ja Wilson bowled Cunningham over on the court, and Cunningham was called for a foul. Then Wilson went off the court to yell at a fan who pointed at her.

Cunningham chastised that kind of behavior, saying that if they wanted fans and they were lucky enough to play on this platform, people should "grow up."

Warning for graphic language:

Sophie Cunningham tees off on WNBA players whining about fans. Watch this, it’s absolutely perfect. They should make her commissioner. https://t.co/N2eBznQYSr — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 4, 2026

"But if you're asking for all these fans to come and you have new fans who are real sports fans, and they come and do something that a sports fan would probably do if you're on the opposing team, and then we're going to go for them for just pointing, saying that you fouled. ... Like, grow up. What are we doing?"

She observed how she caught a lot of flak from people directing stuff at her, but that was part of what you have to deal with: "You should be grateful to be playing basketball for a living and inspiring the next generation."

She said she didn't think the fan had done anything wrong and that it could have resulted in suspension for Wilson, but because she was the "LeBron James" of the league, it didn't.

Cunningham said they wanted to play her, because that's "what makes for good basketball."

"For someone pointing at you and saying, 'That foul was on you,'? Grow up."

Now, that's an adult approach other players could learn from — things about gratitude and responsibility, and how to approach their job. A lot of common sense, right there. That's why people like her, because she's real in her response and she doesn't pull any punches.

Advertisement

She's such a breath of fresh air. So good. — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 5, 2026

She has always been very good and clear on the realities of the bigger spotlight. More women should follow her as a model of resilience and toughness. — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) October 5, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.