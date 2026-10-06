DOWNLOAD APP
Newsletter Preferences
Sign Out
Newsletter Preferences
Sign Out
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Sophie Cunningham Delivers a Powerful Message With Her Hat and Her Words — the WNBA Should Listen

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 06, 2026 10:38 AM
Advertisement
Sophie Cunningham Delivers a Powerful Message With Her Hat and Her Words — the WNBA Should Listen
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

The season is over for the ladies of the Indiana Fever after a loss that knocked them out of the playoffs, with some problematic calls from referees. 

But the Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham had a couple of final messages. One was a simple comment that the WNBA should take to heart, which she wore on her hat to a game on Saturday in Missouri between her alma mater, the Missouri Tigers, and the Florida Gators. The hat had "WOMAN" boldly written across the front, and on the side it had "No CIS, just..." 

Advertisement


Cunningham also appeared on a podcast and had a final word about the "pointing" controversy that occurred during Game 2 that the Fever played with the Las Vegas Aces in the playoffs. A'ja Wilson bowled Cunningham over on the court, and Cunningham was called for a foul. Then Wilson went off the court to yell at a fan who pointed at her.

Cunningham chastised that kind of behavior, saying that if they wanted fans and they were lucky enough to play on this platform, people should "grow up." 

Warning for graphic language: 

Recommended
Michigan Democrats Spell Trouble for El-Sayed — and It Might Be Too Late to Fix It Rusty Weiss Something Really Strange Just Happened to Marsha Blackburn's Lawsuit Against Jack Smith Kyle Becker
Advertisement

"But if you're asking for all these fans to come and you have new fans who are real sports fans, and they come and do something that a sports fan would probably do if you're on the opposing team, and then we're going to go for them for just pointing, saying that you fouled. ... Like, grow up. What are we doing?"

She observed how she caught a lot of flak from people directing stuff at her, but that was part of what you have to deal with: "You should be grateful to be playing basketball for a living and inspiring the next generation."

She said she didn't think the fan had done anything wrong and that it could have resulted in suspension for Wilson, but because she was the "LeBron James" of the league, it didn't. 

Cunningham said they wanted to play her, because that's "what makes for good basketball." 

"For someone pointing at you and saying, 'That foul was on you,'? Grow up."

Now, that's an adult approach other players could learn from — things about gratitude and responsibility, and how to approach their job. A lot of common sense, right there. That's why people like her, because she's real in her response and she doesn't pull any punches. 

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics INDIANA | MISSOURI | SPORTS | WNBA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Michigan Democrats Spell Trouble for El-Sayed — and It Might Be Too Late to Fix It

Michigan Democrats Spell Trouble for El-Sayed — and It Might Be Too Late to Fix It

Rusty Weiss
Something Really Strange Just Happened to Marsha Blackburn's Lawsuit Against Jack Smith

Something Really Strange Just Happened to Marsha Blackburn's Lawsuit Against Jack Smith

Kyle Becker
The Fake News Media Have Found Their New 'Iran Hoax' and This One Is a Whopper

The Fake News Media Have Found Their New 'Iran Hoax' and This One Is a Whopper

Kyle Becker

Trending on RedState Videos