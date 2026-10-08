DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Caitlin Clark Gets the 'Last Laugh' on WNBA After Her Team Is Eliminated

Kyle Becker Follow @kylenabecker
Oct 08, 2026 9:46 AM
Advertisement
Caitlin Clark Gets the 'Last Laugh' on WNBA After Her Team Is Eliminated
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Caitlin Clark would love to still be playing basketball in October.

It's the WNBA playoffs and fan interest has been at an all-time high.

That is, until her Indiana Fever were eliminated from the playoffs.

Advertisement

Viewership for the opening games of the WNBA semifinals fell approximately 44 to 47 percent compared with the opening game of Indiana's first-round series against the Las Vegas Aces.

The numbers were highlighted by longtime sports journalist Christine Brennan, who compared the audience for the Fever-Aces opener with the two semifinal openers.

Brennan noted on X:

A bit of good news for the WNBA: Instead of losing 55% of TV audience when Fever go out (info below), the drop for semis Game 1 vs Game 1 of Fever-Aces a week earlier is 44-47%: 

2.11M Fever-Aces ABC 1.17M 

Liberty–Dream ABC 1.12M 

Aces–Valkyries NBC/Peacock 

All Sun vs NFL games

As Brennan noted earlier:

There’s joy among anti-CC WNBA fans but no joy among TV execs and sponsors. Sad reality hits the W with Fever now out: based on three seasons of viewership data, when Caitlin Clark leaves, half of W’s TV audience leaves as well. Maybe this month is different?

That's a dramatic decline, especially considering that the playoffs are supposed to become more compelling as the championship approaches.

Clark has demonstrated an unusual ability to attract people who weren't previously regular WNBA viewers. Her long-distance shooting, competitive personality and college basketball fame helped turn Indiana into one of the most closely followed teams in women's professional sports.

Recommended
Cornell Defendant Slams Letitia James With Motion to Remove Her After She Opens Her Big Mouth Kyle Becker Paxton 'Milk Cartons' Talarico's Absence From the Campaign Trail As Dem's Staffers Let the Mask Slip Jennifer Oliver O'Connell
Advertisement

Yet Clark's popularity has also coincided with an extraordinary amount of controversy. Woke commentators have targeted her for her white fanbase and have injected racial politics into conversations about her popularity.

Indiana's first-round series against Las Vegas was particularly chippy. During Game 2, Wilson confronted a courtside fan, drawing a technical foul. The incident prompted criticism and calls for additional discipline, but the WNBA did not suspend her.

There were other complaints about the biased officiating, as Brickcenter compared the Aces' play to WWE wrestling.

The elimination game had one of the largest free throw discrepancies you'll ever see, leading to allegations the game was "rigged."

Advertisement

When it's all said and done, however, Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham were big draws for the Indiana Fever games.

And when the team was eliminated, their fans went with them. Poof! Half of the WNBA fanbase gone.

But not everyone is upset over it. Woke illiterati are glad Clark is out. And a New York Times writer even wants Cunningham "canceled," as RedState colleague Nick Arama recently covered.

Buckner termed Cunningham a "30-year-old unrestricted free agent who averages fewer than 8 points a game" and argued she wasn't worth it...

Apparently, it's too "turbulent" to observe the basic reality that women should be the people playing women's sports. I guess it's wrong to tell prima donnas to "grow up" and appreciate the platform they're able to play on. Wouldn't want people doing that. 

The WNBA is going to learn the hard way that it can "go Woke and go broke," or it can treat everyone who plays the game with respect.

But that might mean abandoning its left-wing politics and enforcing an even playing field for all actual women, regardless of their race or political opinions.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics INDIANA | SPORTS | WNBA | WOKE | WOMEN'S SPORTS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Cornell Defendant Slams Letitia James With Motion to Remove Her After She Opens Her Big Mouth

Cornell Defendant Slams Letitia James With Motion to Remove Her After She Opens Her Big Mouth

Kyle Becker
Paxton 'Milk Cartons' Talarico's Absence From the Campaign Trail As Dem's Staffers Let the Mask Slip

Paxton 'Milk Cartons' Talarico's Absence From the Campaign Trail As Dem's Staffers Let the Mask Slip

Jennifer Oliver O'Connell
The Latest Hit Job on Trump's Sons 'Vanishes' After Critics Point Out Inconsistencies

The Latest Hit Job on Trump's Sons 'Vanishes' After Critics Point Out Inconsistencies

Kyle Becker

Trending on RedState Videos