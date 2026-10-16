Peak WA: Superintendent Defends Boys in Girls' Sports With Woke Babble That Would Make Kamala Proud

Let’s face it, things can sometimes get a little nutty in the deep blue state of Washington.

At Camas High School in the southern portion of the leftist enclave, a male runner apparently decided in September he wanted more trophies, so he switched to the girls’ team — mid-season. A father from a rival school who objected was promptly banned from the campus for a year and served a criminal no-trespass order by the district. (See: Runner Switches to Girls' Track Midseason — School Says the Real Problem Is the Parent Who Noticed.)

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Since neither the school nor the state would do anything about this perversion of fairness, it was some young female athletes themselves who took matters into their own hands. As our Teri Christoph reported Wednesday, they simply walked off the track when the race started rather than allow themselves to be subjected to such idiocy. (See: Not Today, Dude: Washington Girls Walk Off Rather Than Race Male Teammate.)

The insanity didn’t stop there, however. On Thursday, Washington state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal went on the Seattle-based "Jake and Spike" radio show and talked about Initiative 638, a Nov. 3 ballot measure in Washington that aims to keep the dudes out of the women’s competitions in K-12 sports. Reykdal tried to defend the practice with some of the most inane and brain-dead comments I’ve ever heard.

Although this moronic moment comes up toward the end of the clip, I’m going to hit it first because it is just that terrible a take.

"If your daughter was running against a boy—an athlete who raced as a boy and was 76th, and then had to race against that same athlete on your team—does that seem like a fair situation to you?" asked [host Jake] Skorheim. Answered Reykdal: "I don't see it that way, Jake. I just don't. These are young, developing people whose brains aren't going to fully develop until they're 25."

What in the absolute… What does their brain development have to do with fairness, safety, and decency?

Watch:

OH MY GOD. The head of Washington's public school system just said it's NOT unfair for the Camas girls to have to race against a boy because "their brains aren't fully developed." HUH? This is the same guy who thinks kids should be able to chop their genitals off. SCREW YOU CHRIS… pic.twitter.com/joCpppEuBk — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 15, 2026

By the way, Chris, you just absolutely shattered the Left’s arguments for gender “affirmation” care and surgery for minors. What kind of sadist would prescribe such measures just because a kid whose brain is not fully developed decided they were born in the wrong body?

Astonishing. Earlier in the clip, he added another Kamala Harris-esque word salad, completely avoiding the issue at hand and trying to make it all go away with some woke babble. Asked specifically about whether it was fair that the Camas girls felt they needed to boycott the race, he said:

Well, I raised two kids, and one of them was a daughter in sports. And my take is, you have a choice to make. You're going to compete and do the best you can and embrace your colleagues, or you're going to walk off and make a statement. And that's okay, too.

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How about a third option, genius: Your daughter is not forced to compete against males in the first place.

Meanwhile, you raised a daughter who played sports. Congratulations! Here’s your medal. But what the heck does any of that gibberish have to do with the question you were asked: how is it fair to the girls of Camas — or all the other females who’ve gotten injured, lost championships, or missed out on scholarships?

When leftists can’t defend indefensible positions, they resort to gobbledygook. It’s a disturbing thing indeed to discover that a person who’s so deeply infected with the woke mind virus runs public schools across an entire U.S. state.

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