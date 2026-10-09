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WA State Ballot Initiative Could Be Big Trouble for Blue States Where Boys Play in Girls' Sports

Becky Noble Follow @BeckyNoble65
Oct 09, 2026 2:35 PM
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WA State Ballot Initiative Could Be Big Trouble for Blue States Where Boys Play in Girls' Sports
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Most of us on the right are pretty sure we have a good idea where blue state residents stand on many of the issues facing voters this November. They support things like mass illegal immigration, universal healthcare, and biological boys and men competing in girls' and women's sports. But in one of those super-blue areas that may just garner an eye-roll from the rest of us, something might be happening.

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With roughly three weeks until the midterm elections, the people of Washington state may just provide the biggest surprise of election night. Ballot initiative 638 is getting the most attention. It would ban biological boys from competing in girls' K-12 sports. The group behind the initiative is called "Let's Go Washington," and according to their most current data, it could mean good news for Washington's female student-athletes. Polling numbers from 7,500 likely voters show that 56 percent say they would vote yes, 24 percent would vote no, and 22 percent were undecided. When broken down by party affiliation, things get even more interesting. Among those polled, 73 percent of Republicans would vote yes, 48 percent of Democrats, and 52 percent of independents. 

Hallie Herzberg is the Let's Go Washington communications director and is very encouraged, saying:

"We're not surprised by the results, because it's exactly what we've been hearing from people when we're making calls, knocking on doors and talking to people at events. The opposition is loud and they're intimidating and they're trying to bully people into being quiet, but we've seen and heard from people standing with us saying "enough is enough, high school girls are not the villains."

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If 638 passes, it will be one of the biggest defeats yet for the Left and the boys-playing-in-girls-sports hill they have chosen to die on. Currently, 27 states have policies that prevent biological males from playing in girls' sports. But those policies have been enacted by state legislatures. Initiative 638 would make history as the first initiative of its kind to be passed by the voters themselves. And in a dark blue state like Washington, it could be a bombshell.

One sure sign that opponents of the initiative are sweating is the fact that they are down to using scare tactics, like warning that if 638 passes, female athletes would be subject to "invasive genital inspections." However, this is not happening in any of the other states that have similar policies. But the sweating is also taking place in South Carolina, where Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews is in a tight Senate race with Sen. Darlene Graham. Andrews appeared to backtrack from her previous position supporting biological males in women's sports, as well as transgender surgeries for minors. 

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) recently said of Michigan Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed, "If Abdul can win in Michigan, anybody can win anywhere." One might argue that if Initiative 638 can win in Washington state, it can win anywhere. 

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The left knows that if this passes in a place like Washington state, it could be the start of something big.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | TITLE IX | TRANSGENDER | WASHINGTON
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