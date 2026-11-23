On Monday, the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on China released a statement on American pharmaceutical companies that have been carrying out clinical trials in Chinese military hospitals — and in one particularly notorious area in China as well. Those companies have now agreed to halt this practice.

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There was one notable holdout.

Five major American pharmaceutical companies will no longer start clinical trials at Chinese military hospitals. Four of these companies are also ending clinical trials in Xinjiang, a region where the Chinese Communist Party is carrying out a genocide of the Uyghurs and other minorities. This is the right thing to do. The only company not ending clinical trials in Xinjiang is @AbbVie, the maker of Humira. “It is outrageous that AbbVie will still conduct clinical trials in a region where the CCP is committing genocide. That decision does not reflect the values of its customers or even the majority of its employees, and it should immediately join its peers in ending this practice,” stated Chairman @RepMoolenaar. For more details, click here: https://t.co/gChCt6K9Vi — Select Committee on China (@ChinaSelect) November 23, 2026

The post reads:

Five major American pharmaceutical companies will no longer start clinical trials at Chinese military hospitals. Four of these companies are also ending clinical trials in Xinjiang, a region where the Chinese Communist Party is carrying out a genocide of the Uyghurs and other minorities. This is the right thing to do. The only company not ending clinical trials in Xinjiang is @AbbVie, the maker of Humira. “It is outrageous that AbbVie will still conduct clinical trials in a region where the CCP is committing genocide. That decision does not reflect the values of its customers or even the majority of its employees, and it should immediately join its peers in ending this practice,” stated Chairman @RepMoolenaar.

The post is duplicated in the official press release, which you can view here. The investigation by the Select Committee was reported on last summer by RedState's own Bob Hoge.

Also on Monday, the Select Committee announced the release of a new report, Prescription America: How to Protect Americans from a Dangerous Dependence on China for Their Medicines. This report describes an investigation into this practice of relying on Chinese assets for clinical trials, and some key points from that investigation:

China is executing a coordinated, state-sponsored industrial policy to dominate the global biotechnology sector.

China’s fast and cheap clinical trial system is accelerated by weak ethical safeguards.

U.S. companies are fueling China’s strategy.

The FDA incentivizes development in China.

Representatives of the Chinese government impeded the FDA from conducting inspections at sites in Xinjiang and at People's Liberation Army hospitals, where major U.S. companies including Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck have run clinical trials.

﻿China’s innovation feeds off of fast followers and, allegedly, theft.

The first bullet point would sum up a lot of China's attempts across a wide range of fields, not just pharmaceuticals and biotech. And, having worked in medical devices, pharma, and biotech myself, I can tell you that holding clinical trials in China or, perhaps more alarmingly, in various Second and Third World countries, is an uncomfortably common practice. In this case, it's problematic in other ways: China's regulatory requirements are lower, to the point of inadequacy, and Chinese business practices are, to put it mildly, not always on the up and up. Add that to China's propensity for intellectual property theft, and you've got a situation that's just begging for trouble.

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Holding trials in Xinjiang, of course, is especially egregious, as that is the primary location of Chinese oppression against the region's Uyghur minority.

Right now, it seems that AbbVie is the holdout; it seems likely that they will be under increased pressure to join the other companies in pulling their clinical trials out of Xinjiang.

You can view the entire Select Committee report here.

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