Democrats Show Once Again How Little They Care About Actual Women, Ghost Sports Safety Hearing

Democrats love to applaud themselves as the party of women. In practice, that often means focusing on abortion above all else, acting as if the procedure is some sort of sacred and beautiful ritual. See: Cult of Death: Massachusetts Legalizes Abortion Right Up Until Birth.

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The claim also falls flat because they infamously can’t even define what a woman is, and argue that all a person has to do is say they’re one and they magically are.

When it comes to protecting American women and girls in sports, meanwhile, they’re MIA, and many approve of allowing males who say they’re females to play in girls’ sports. Not only do they condone it, they actively oppose any measure to restrict the twisted, unfair, and dangerous practice.

On Wednesday, not a single Democrat had the guts to ask questions or hear witnesses at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on fairness, safety, and opportunity in women's sports. Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) called them out for it, as Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet notes:

WOW! Senator Katie Britt just UNLEASHED on Democrats after not a single one showed up for today's hearing on Safety in Women's Sports:



"It can't go unspoken that not one member on the other side of the aisle has had the respect for women to come in here and ask questions, to… pic.twitter.com/8Fa6TfCdiB — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 23, 2026

WOW! Senator Katie Britt just UNLEASHED on Democrats after not a single one showed up for today's hearing on Safety in Women's Sports: "It can't go unspoken that not one member on the other side of the aisle has had the respect for women to come in here and ask questions, to figure out how we get this right, how we stand up for fairness, for safety, for an opportunity for young women across the country." "It's absolutely ABSURD."

Actually, at least one showed up temporarily — Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) — and he delivered an idiotic opening statement before scurrying away.

This subject isn't in the top 10 or maybe even 20 issues Americans want Congress to tackle, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said after Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, gave his opening statement, saying more people care about removing "damn cell phones" from kids in school. He said NCAA president Charlie Baker, the former liberal GOP governor of Massachusetts, told Durbin there were fewer than 10 known transgender athletes among half a million college athletes.

What a god-awful take. Not that many women got injured or had their sports careers ruined, so we should allow an easily stoppable practice to continue? Madness.

Things like that sound well and good for those looking for justification for their deviant positions, but their view would likely become a whole lot different if it were their daughter who lost out on a college scholarship because she got beaten by a man. Or got a life-altering concussion.

“Those faulty brakes only injured or killed 50 people, so we’ll just let them keep making them as is.”

Durbin is right that the issue is not high on the list of most Americans’ legislative priorities — they’re more worried about getting food on the table and winning the conflict in Iran — but that doesn’t mean they think it’s right, according to a 2025 summary of Pew Research polls:

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73% of Americans were uncomfortable with transgender athletes competing on sports teams that do not match their sex at birth. 66% of adults favored a law or policy that would require trans athletes to compete on teams that match their sex at birth.

Democrats care about women only when the issue fits into their leftist narrative. If it doesn’t, they can’t even be bothered to show up.

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