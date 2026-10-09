Mullin Reveals How Trump Told Mamdani to Pound Sand Over 'Absurd' ICE Demands

New York City’s Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani came out within hours of Thursday's ICE shooting of a criminal illegal alien and called ICE “rotten to its core,” demanding that the agency be abolished. This was before details were released and while the shooting was still under investigation.

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Irresponsible is not a strong enough word. See: Facts on NYC Shooting Aren't Even Fully Known, but Mamdani Issues Hateful Anti-ICE Screed Anyway.

As our Teri Christoph reported Friday, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin blasted the communist mayor for commenting on this incident while ignoring the recent stabbing of NYPD Detective Jose Mercedes, who police say was attacked by two illegal aliens during an attempted robbery in the Bronx. (To be fair, Mamdani did visit the victim in the hospital, but he has nevertheless repeatedly shown that he puts the needs of illegal aliens over his own residents.)

Now Mullin is revealing what happened during the long phone call Thursday night that included Mullin himself, Empire State Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, and the illegal alien-coddling mayor. In short, Mamdani’s demands were ridiculous — he wanted the suspect released immediately despite his three-year criminal spree.

Not gonna happen, Mullin said:

🚨 JUST IN: DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin and President Trump just held a 2-HOUR PHONE CALL with NYC Mayor Mamdani and Gov. Hochul after the ICE-involved shooting



Mullin reveals Mamdani was being UNREASONABLE the WHOLE TIME, trying to get ICE to back down. NEVER! 🔥



"Trump was… pic.twitter.com/4ER4lBFa30 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 9, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin and President Trump just held a 2-HOUR PHONE CALL with NYC Mayor Mamdani and Gov. Hochul after the ICE-involved shooting Mullin reveals Mamdani was being UNREASONABLE the WHOLE TIME, trying to get ICE to back down. NEVER! 🔥 "Trump was cordial and nice, saying NYPD are the finest.." "This [illegal alien] has robbery charges, felony assault, felony larceny, assault, weapons assault, weapons possession...felony charges of dangerous drugs." "The mayor wanted him FULLY RELEASED BACK ON THE STREETS." 😠 That illegal alien who got shot is also linked to a VIOLENT gang. Mamdani said it himself that night, he spent two hours "negotiating the release" of this guy Where was his public push campaign after an NYPD detective got slashed by an illegal alien!? The mayor of New York is fighting for a gang-tied criminal. Thank God Trump and Mullin said NO!

Mullin called the mayor’s demands “absurd”:

To be frank here, the governor [Hochul] was being somewhat respectful and reasonable. Mamdani was being, or the mayor was being, cordial, but unrealistic. The fact that they wanted to release this individual back on the streets is absurd.

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He added that although the tone of the call was cordial, and President Trump offered to turn the suspect over to NYPD custody, it was madness for Mamdani to advocate for this guy’s immediate release onto the streets of the Big Apple. The secretary detailed why:

Let me explain what he's on probation for, four robbery charges, two charges of felony assault, felony larceny, assault, weapons assault, weapons possession of misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen property, and two felony charges of dangerous drugs — all in 3 years, and that's all that's how long he's been in the country.

Mamdani proved once again that he is indeed “absurd.”

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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