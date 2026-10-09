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Paging Mamdani: NYPD Releases Video of ICE Suspect Fleeing Agents, Says He 'Smashed' Two Cars

Bob Hoge Follow @Bob_Hoge_CA
Oct 09, 2026 10:42 PM
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Paging Mamdani: NYPD Releases Video of ICE Suspect Fleeing Agents, Says He 'Smashed' Two Cars
AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File

The facts hadn’t even come in before the Democratic Socialist New York City Mayor began trashing ICE Thursday and calling them “rotten to the core.”

What was known: a suspected illegal alien criminal, 28-year-old Oscar Belgal, was shot (but survived) during a confrontation with officers. What we didn’t know was if the shooting was an accident, a self-defense move, or something else.

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The NYPD released surveillance video and bodycam footage Friday, but neither catches the gunshot. You can see, however, at the beginning of this clip, Belgal allegedly refusing to stop for agents as they pound on his car and smash a window. Instead, he peeled out from his parking spot onto 225th Street, almost hitting another vehicle:

Following his attempted escape, the above video then shows a different location outside a market where panicked bystanders run for cover as officers catch up to Belgal.

The video is inconclusive as to what prompted the shooting, but ICE said he attempted to injure the agents — or worse.

Marcos Charles, the head of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations division, said Belgal “accelerated” at the agents, “smashing” into two of them [their vehicles], which was not captured on the CCTV footage, obtained by The Post Friday.

Agents caught up with Belgal — described by the feds as a “criminal illegal alien” from the Dominican Republic with potential gang ties — about half a block away on Marble Hill Ave outside the C&G Gourmet Deli, the video shows.

Several shots then appear to ring out, out of frame of the cameras, which captured several bystanders dropping to the ground at around 4 p.m., according to the footage.

Belgal was shot in the neck and was expected to recover, authorities said.

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Belgal had a lengthy rap sheet and is suspected of links to the Trinitarios gang. ICE critics have pointed out that his 5-year-old son was in the car with him, but ICE said they had no way of knowing that at the time.

The shooting prompted Mamdani’s knee-jerk incendiary response mentioned above as well as “mostly peaceful” protests. The reality is they’re mostly peaceful if you’re not in law enforcement. 

If I drove my car toward federal agents, as ICE alleges Belgal did, I’d almost certainly face heavy consequences, but evidently Mamdani and the agitators believe that being here illegally is a get out of jail free card.

Mamdani ludicrously tried to convince President Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in a lengthy Thursday night phone call to immediately release Belgal out onto the streets despite his three-year-long crime spree, but as we reported, they told him to pound sand.

In another video posted by the NYPD Friday, officers are seen responding to the call and getting the injured suspect to the hospital. 

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Friday that the ICE agents involved were also wearing body cameras and that footage would be released “as the investigation [by Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI] progressed.” Maybe we’ll get a definitive answer then.

Until then, Mamdani and the anti-ICE zealots should stop jumping to inflammatory conclusions. Of course, they won’t, because that’s not who they are.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | LAW AND ORDER | MARKWAYNE MULLIN | NEW YORK | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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