Sick Effort to Destroy Lone Clancy Juror Holdout Continues As Defense Digs Into His Past

We’ve reported extensively on how the lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy mistrial has been doxxed, criticized mercilessly by Clancy’s toxic defense attorney, and shamed by some of the other jurors in national TV appearances.

Advertisement

Clancy does not deny that she meticulously strangled her three children to death, but her defense claims she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and therefore could not be held responsible for her crimes. Eleven jurors somehow found this to be a compelling argument, but not the holdout, who, as another woke woman on the panel explained in an interview, “had the hardest time getting over the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.”

Disgusting, and not the way the Founders envisioned the jury system working:

"They know that they were robbed by one man for whatever his agenda was."



Lindsay Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington accuses one juror of costing the rest of the panel seven weeks of their lives and leaving fellow jurors visibly "defeated."



"I hope that guy can sleep well at… pic.twitter.com/LWvDdpXdCm — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 4, 2026

"They know that they were robbed by one man for whatever his agenda was." Lindsay Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington accuses one juror of costing the rest of the panel seven weeks of their lives and leaving fellow jurors visibly "defeated." "I hope that guy can sleep well at least."

Now we learn that the leftist/media/defense team campaign to destroy the holdout is anything but over. On Friday, Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, filed a motion requesting a judge’s approval for him to dig into the guy’s background and see if he can find some dirt:

BREAKING: Lindsay Clancy’s defense is asking Judge William Sullivan to investigate “Juror Doe”...the lone holdout whose vote resulted in a mistrial.



The 9/18 motion seeks his confidential questionnaire, background-check results, records concerning an alleged 2021 prosecution and… pic.twitter.com/Bm1cuzxQBj — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) September 21, 2026

BREAKING: Lindsay Clancy’s defense is asking Judge William Sullivan to investigate “Juror Doe”...the lone holdout whose vote resulted in a mistrial. The 9/18 motion seeks his confidential questionnaire, background-check results, records concerning an alleged 2021 prosecution and abuse-prevention order, cellphone metadata from deliberation days and a limited forensic examination of the phone allegedly carried into the jury room. The defense also wants Juror Doe questioned under oath about his voir dire answers, his Sept. 3 assurances and whether he used the phone or received outside information during deliberations. The defense is also asking the court to question Juror No. 10 about what he allegedly observed concerning Juror Doe’s cellphone use during deliberations. The defense requests that this motion be heard in open court on Sept. 29.

They desperately want to ruin this man, and they see his alleged cell phone use as the way to do it:

Advertisement

[Reddington’s] request follows reports that the holdout juror in Clancy’s murder trial, [name redacted; we choose not to publish it], scrolled on his phone during deliberations and had personal legal troubles that included a since-dismissed 2021 domestic violence charge, ongoing eviction proceedings, and an active restraining order stemming from an incident with his nephew.

Reddington is accusing the holdout of possibly relying on outside information — and yet is mum on the fact that other jurors openly admit they relied on their supposed medical knowledge that was not part of the official evidence at the trial.

The judge should shoot this character assassination plot down like a rabid raccoon. This is not the way it’s supposed to work in America, and it’s a dangerous precedent that Reddington is setting here. He and his acolytes are basically saying, “Go woke, or pay the consequences.”

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.