Insanity: Female Jurors Teamed Up During Lindsay Clancy Trial and Lined Up Media Tour

While Americans struggle to comprehend how the jury's deliberations in the Lindsay Clancy case could result in a mistrial, shameless jurors have taken to the media to publicly air their reasoning.

Advertisement

The results, thus far, have been horrifying.

One astonishingly chatty juror has been thrust into the public limelight to explain to Americans how the murder of three kids can be excused by postpartum psychosis.

Paula Devlin. She has been highly willing to give the public a disturbing view of the jury's decision to turn the case into a "feminist" cause. And, it turns out, they are making the case all about them.

How do we know? Devlin effectively admitted it in an interview with NBC 10 posted online Thursday.

She revealed that several jurors — during the jury deliberations — planned to do a joint interview about the Clancy case after the trial.

Somehow, it gets worse…



Devlin says that mid-trial, the jurors already planned to do one big joint interview about postpartum



Literally activists disguised as jurors https://t.co/vd7KFJ3Fp0 pic.twitter.com/2m2k8S5M07 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 17, 2026

"None of us thought that we were going to walk out of that courthouse and have that happen," Devlin said. "You know, we thought that maybe we would do one interview together, because we really wanted to talk about post-partum. We really wanted to get that conversation going."

This is a mortifying admission. It tracks with the holdout juror's description of the jury deliberations as "activists" who had their minds made up from "day one."

In the same interview, Devlin repeated her delusional narrative that the Lindsay Clancy case was about sending a message.

Lindsay Clancy juror Paula Devlin:



"We thought, this is a real opportunity to get people talking. That's all we really thought." [Giggles]



Nothing about justice for the 3 children pic.twitter.com/aTYx7QQO8X — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 17, 2026

"We thought, this is a real opportunity to get people talking," she said. "That's all we really thought."

When told that people are "talking," she "giggles" and adds, "Yes, they are."

We shouldn't be talking. That's the point. As RedState legal expert Susie Moore correctly pointed out, we shouldn't even know these jurors' names.

What we should have is justice for those children who were strangled by their own mother. If you want to send a message to criminals who would commit such a heinous act, you don't do it by excusing murder. You do it by convicting the wrongdoer and letting the justice system run its course.

This isn't the first time Devlin has admitted mortifying things on-air with apparently zero self-awareness that she is bastardizing the concept of justice.

As discussed earlier, Devlin characterized the Lindsay Clancy case as being about the feminist cause.

Lindsay Clancy juror says the mostly-female jury viewed the case as an important opportunity to advance feminism: “We knew that this was a turning point, and this would be something that could change something to make it better for other women…” pic.twitter.com/YYwFXK6vh0 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 14, 2026

Advertisement

“We knew that this was a turning point, and this would be something that could change something to make it better for other women. You know, justice for those children is this never happening again,” juror Paula Devlin said.

The holdout juror who took a stand against these shameless ghouls, a black man named Michael P. Desronvil, reluctantly called out his fellow jurors for their appalling behavior.

I didn't have any doubts. As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence present. Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presents, I thought it was enough proof that she (Clancy) knew exactly what she was doing and planned.

The lone holdout juror, on the other hand, has been compelled to defend himself in public after all of the grossly inappropriate attacks and mischaracterization of his decision in the media. He has "lawyered up," and his attorney has issued a warning to those who may have unfairly attacked him.

This American Hero and Champion of Justice loves the United States of America as the greatest country in the world; cherishes our sacred Constitution as the pinnacle of human liberty; and supports our amazing leader, President Donald J. Trump, as a fellow defender of common-sense, liberty, and sanity. Rest assured that the evil people who have so viciously attacked this American Hero and Champion of Justice will be held accountable to the maximum extent of the law and beyond.

Advertisement

Social justice is ultimately a perversion of actual justice. Justice is a matter of an individual's actions, not a matter of group identity. This is a refrain that must be driven home to such "activists."

Stunningly, "activist" doesn't seem to be taken as an epithet by these jurors, which is the truly ignominious part. It is almost like they are wearing it as a badge of honor.

What is emerging is not a picture of jurors rendering justice in a criminal case where three children tragically lost their lives, but one of jurors pursuing social justice in order to push an "activist" agenda.

The shameless jurors' self-absorbed media tour is doing tremendous damage to our justice system.

Just like in the Lindsay Clancy trial, any "insanity defense" for this appalling behavior doesn't hold up.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining RedState VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.