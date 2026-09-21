Watch: Minnesota Autism Fraud Probe Reaches Lt. Governor’s Inner Circle

Peggy Flanagan is the Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota, in the failing final term of Governor Tim Walz, both of whom are members of that state's Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL) which is what they call Democrats in Minnesota.

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Peggy Flanagan is also close friends with someone named Nimco Ahmed, a member of Minneapolis's growing Somali community. Ahmed also runs the Milestone Development Center, a center that supposedly provides care for autistic kids.

Now, a whistleblower has come forward to claim that (surprise) there is fraudulent billing in that and other Minnesota autism treatment centers. His name is Grant Morgan, he is an autism therapist who was employed by the state's Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention (EIDBA) program in Ahmad's center and another, the Spectrum Therapy Center, and he is claiming that both centers are heavily into fraudulent billing. Billing for autism centers of this kind in Minnesota has exploded from $6 million in 2018 to $343 million in 2024, and it's unlikely in the extreme that autism diagnoses have expanded enough to account for that.

Mr. Morgan may have the answer. Watch:

EXCLUSIVE: Former therapist slams 'fraudulent autism centers' in Minnesota, including one run by Flanagan's 'friend'



Peggy Flanagan said she's been "friends for almost 25 years" with Nimco Ahmed. Now, DHS confirms an autism center operated by Ahmed is under investigation as a… pic.twitter.com/uwDSSIcYb8 — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) September 18, 2026

The X post explains:

EXCLUSIVE: Former therapist slams 'fraudulent autism centers' in Minnesota, including one run by Flanagan's 'friend' Peggy Flanagan said she's been "friends for almost 25 years" with Nimco Ahmed. Now, DHS confirms an autism center operated by Ahmed is under investigation as a former employee of the center accuses it of being "fraudulent." Ahmed denied the allegations and told Alpha News that even asking questions about the care at her autism center was "bias." "I actually have an email conversation from 2023 stating that I did not believe their clients appeared to be autistic, and I also have a text message conversation from around that time telling someone that I was planning to leave that center because I had concerns related to fraud and that the owner, Nimco, didn't seem to care," said Grant Morgan, who used to work at Ahmed’s center.

The video is worth the 10 minutes, but there are some key statements Mr. Morgan makes that raise special attention.

First, Morgan notes that some of the expansion in spending is legitimate, noting that in 2017 to 2018, there were patients who would now have qualified for treatment who were not receiving it at that time. But that doesn't account for all of the increase. Morgan says:

I do believe a large portion of that is legitimate, but I do believe a lot of that is fraudulent, too. But I would not be surprised if half of that is fraudulent. At both Milestone and Spectrum, I noticed a lack of oversight and a low quality of services. At Milestone, for example, I did not see a QSP (Qualified Supervising Professional) or a BCBA (Board Certified Behavior Analyst) at all when I worked there and it’s critical that you have a professional overseeing these services.

The connection between Nimco Ahmed and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan is long and well-documented, including a ridiculous episode when Flanagan appeared alongside Ahmed wearing a hijab and talking up their long friendship.

🚨 BREAKING: Nimco Ahmed, who stood alongside Peggy Flanagan wearing a hijab, runs an autism center that is now under investigation.



You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/BhQ0PtqyuQ — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 18, 2026

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Second, we note again that DHS is currently investigating the centers for possible fraudulent billing. There have already been actions taken against similar centers in Minnesota. Now, the people that operate these centers are, like anyone in the United States, entitled to due process, and that due process would appear to be happening, right now. But the old saying applies: If it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck, and swims like a duck, it's probably a duck. And so we have a Lieutenant Governor, who is now running for the Senate, who is talking up her close friendship with a possible fraudster, in a town that has become a hotbed of just this sort of fraud.

There's one final tidbit in that Action News interview with Grant Morgan that is rather alarming.

Liz Collin: Grant Morgan, I know you left Minnesota, I know you finally feel safe now to tell your story publicly for the first time which we very much appreciate you being here to do so. Grant Morgan: Thank you Liz, thanks for having me.

That sounds an awful lot like a man that felt physically threatened, to the point where he didn't come forward until he had left the state of Minnesota. That puts a whole new slant on this matter, doesn't it?

We'll be watching the unfolding of the DHS investigation with great interest; hopefully Minnesota voters, when choosing their next Senator, will be aware of what Peggy Flanagan's good buddy Nimco Ahmed may well have been up to as well.

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