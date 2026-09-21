Brazen Invasion by Sea: Illegal Aliens Storm Ritzy California Beach Town, Then Vanish

Here's how you know that the Trump administration's efforts to seal up the southern border are working amazingly well: illegals are now entering the country via boat.

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And that's reportedly exactly what happened over the weekend in Newport Beach, California, after a "panga" full of illegals docked, abandoned the boat, and scattered into the community.

Surveillance video captured the entire thing and showed the boat docking Saturday afternoon in Newport Harbor near Cypress Street, its occupants walking off one by one, then disappearing into the neighborhood. The abandoned boat, which did not appear to be moored to the dock, caused "scratching and denting" to a yacht tied up nearby.

The boat, which is 20 feet long, is now apparently in the U.S. Coast Guard's possession.

EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance video appears to show roughly a dozen suspected migrants getting off a panga in Newport Beach, then scattering into the neighborhood.



The captain-less boat was left behind and damaged a nearby yacht.



So far, no arrests have been made. pic.twitter.com/nQqChFEDOv — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) September 21, 2026

One local called the invasion "pretty crazy," and Newport Beach City Council member Erik Weigand remarked, "It's an unsafe thing, right? A bunch of guys coming off a boat, they're slamming into the neighborhood here and trying to get away as fast as possible."

Local fisherman Abram Reyes was sympathetic to the harbor storming, saying, "I have family that are immigrants as well. They're just trying to get away, not go back where they come from."

Newport Beach resident Diane Elder had a somewhat different view, proclaiming, "I love immigrants. I'm a granddaughter of an immigrant. But come here the right way. We have a right to know who's here."

This, unfortunately, is just the latest in a line of invasions along the Southern California coast, with the U.S. Coast Guard reporting regular interdictions of vessels carrying illegals.

Two years ago, cellphone video captured more than 20 suspected migrants walking off a panga in Newport Harbor before getting into vans. Months later, the Coast Guard intercepted that vessel with 21 migrants aboard, including two people from Uzbekistan and one from Russia. Earlier this month, the Coast Guard rescued 37 suspected migrants nearly 100 miles offshore after their boat drifted for two days without food, water or fuel. Days later, the Coast Guard said 24 suspected migrants were interdicted south of Santa Barbara Island and eventually transferred to Newport Harbor.

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Council member Weigand said local authorities were taking this latest incident very seriously, noting, "In Newport Beach, we are locked in here. This is a very law-and-order-friendly community."

He added, "We have some great federal partners right now that we're working on, trying to work with our local police department in making sure we apprehend these guys."

Local law enforcement has yet to apprehend any of this weekend's invaders; meanwhile, federal law enforcement officials have not commented publicly on the disturbing breach of the California coastline.

Invasions by sea are apparently no longer just a European delicacy.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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