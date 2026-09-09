Fourth Clancy Juror Breaks Silence — and Defends the Holdout the Others Shamed

The mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial has outraged many conservatives and even some on the Left because, to many Americans, it seemed like an open-and-shut case.

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The Massachusetts mom allegedly meticulously strangled her three children to death with exercise bands, an act she does not deny.

The jury could not come to an agreement, however, and the proceedings ended in an 11-1 mistrial on Friday, with one male holdout refusing to bend the knee and acquit her (by finding her not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility [i.e., insanity]).

We’ve heard from some of the jurors, but now a fourth is speaking out and proving maybe there’s still some sanity in this country — because she actually defends the man who would not bow to the mob.

Many on the panel already had their minds firmly made up as deliberations began, Juror #5, who requested anonymity, told WBZ Boston. For herself, she felt there was too much doubt for her to vote guilty, but said the other jurors quickly targeted the holdout:

The juror said that from the start of deliberations, the majority of the room was trying to sway the lone holdout. "The majority of people, it doesn't matter what side they were on, were very firm in their stance and their belief from the beginning," she said. "The stand-alone juror was not the only one that was unwilling to see things from the other side. So, I'm going to kind of defend that individual in a sense. There were some big personalities in that room. But at the end of the day, it just came down to an inability to move past your convictions."

A Lindsay Clancy juror who initially leaned guilty is now defending the lone holdout who forced a mistrial in the strangling deaths of her three children.



Juror No. 5 told told local media that the holdout wasn't the only one who believed Clancy was criminally responsible — she… pic.twitter.com/ibD4NsjvKA — Fox True Crime (@FoxTrueCrime) September 9, 2026

A Lindsay Clancy juror who initially leaned guilty is now defending the lone holdout who forced a mistrial in the strangling deaths of her three children. Juror No. 5 told told local media that the holdout wasn't the only one who believed Clancy was criminally responsible — she did too, at first. But she says "big personalities" in the deliberation room made themselves known. The jury of nine women and three men deadlocked 11-1 after a full week of deliberations. Three other jurors, including the foreperson, took a very different tone — calling the holdout "arrogant" and accusing him of disregarding input from nurses on the jury. The foreperson told another reporter she plans to attend a potential retrial in person to support Clancy's defense.

RedState’s Teri Christoph reported Tuesday on three other jurors who have explained their thinking, and how one of them delivered one of the most jaw-dropping statements I have ever heard, one that shows all too many Americans believe any crime — no matter how heinous — can be forgiven if the person is encountering mental difficulties:

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It was revealed by the Boston reporter who interviewed the women that the jury, which was made up of nine women and three men, was stacked with teachers and nurses, and the 11 who voted to acquit were miffed that the holdout "had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children."

Juror #5 admitted that at first, she believed Clancy was guilty. She should have stuck with her convictions, in my view:

"And maybe I still believe that in a certain way. I think that this is a woman who was not mentally healthy. She was someone who was in the throes of a significant mental health crisis," the juror said. "I really just felt like she was so deep in it that she couldn't see her way out."

There was also no way out for 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, and that’s what should be remembered here.

This jury failed them.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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