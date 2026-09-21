Iran Claims 'Astonishing' New Weapons As Trump Weighs Three Options to End the Conflict

The Islamic Republic of Iran continued to saber-rattle over the weekend and increased their bellicose rhetoric as more reports of their attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz poured in.

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They’re boasting of a new generation of weapons as they vow to expand the scale of the conflict:

A spokesman for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps threatened Sunday to respond to any new U.S. assault with unspecified new weapons and an expansion of "the geography" of the nearly seven-month war.

Speaking in their usual boastful style, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed they have some magical new weapons to deploy:

IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said Tehran would change both its weaponry and targets in response to renewed U.S. military action, according to Iran’s Fars news agency. “We will introduce new weapons with new capabilities into the battle, and the world will be astonished,” Mohebbi said, according to Iran International. He also claimed Iran has targets that have not previously come under attack and is prepared for a prolonged conflict.

They talk a big game but don’t always deliver:

IRGC WARNS OF NEW WEAPONS AND TARGETS



Iran’s IRGC spokesperson reportedly says the world has “not yet seen the power and precision” of Iran’s new weapons.



The spokesperson also claimed Iran has additional enemy targets it has not yet attacked, warning they could be struck in… — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) September 21, 2026

IRGC WARNS OF NEW WEAPONS AND TARGETS Iran’s IRGC spokesperson reportedly says the world has “not yet seen the power and precision” of Iran’s new weapons. The spokesperson also claimed Iran has additional enemy targets it has not yet attacked, warning they could be struck in response to further attacks.

Maritime risk expert Brett Erickson reports that despite their army and navy having been almost completely destroyed by U.S. strikes, they are still able to disrupt key oil supply lines in the region.

BREAKING: Iran has struck ANOTHER vessel transiting the Omani Route, making this the FIFTH vessel to be hit in the past week. This is an LPG tanker transiting outbound, where the previous vessel struck today was an inbound oil tanker.



Iran is clearly increasing their efforts to… pic.twitter.com/zk9MyLPWYF — Brett Erickson (@BrettErickson28) September 21, 2026

BREAKING: Iran has struck ANOTHER vessel transiting the Omani Route, making this the FIFTH vessel to be hit in the past week. This is an LPG tanker transiting outbound, where the previous vessel struck today was an inbound oil tanker. Iran is clearly increasing their efforts to stifle traffic along the Omani Route through the Strait of Hormuz…

President Trump said Sunday that he’s mulling over three options to end the conflict and will make a decision soon.

President Trump told Fox News on Sunday that he's in "deciding mode" as he considers options including "wiping Iran out," "letting them rot economically," or trying again to strike a deal to end the war. He said he'd "probably" be open to meeting his Iranian counterpart on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York this week.

Trump 'in a deciding mode' on Iran, 'very big things are going to be happening in not-so-distant future' — Fox News



'My question is, if and when do I blow the entire nation up'



'They better behave' pic.twitter.com/G3tGjtrPP6 — RT Intl (@RT_on_X) September 20, 2026

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Speculation was rampant Sunday on whether a major action was coming soon as the State Department told all Americans to get out of Iran as soon as possible. The U.S. Virtual Embassy Iran issued a security alert dated September 19, 2026, warning U.S. citizens that they should not travel to Iran “for any reason” and that “U.S. citizens should leave Iran now.”

The situation could “escalate rapidly,” the alert warned:

Middle East: Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures,… pic.twitter.com/TPj23kFFzo — TravelGov (@TravelGov) September 19, 2026

Middle East: Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions. Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including civilian airports. This military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly. Americans outside the Middle East should seriously reconsider travel to and through the region. Those who do travel to or from the region should monitor information about airport and airline operations. U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including U.S. businesses and other institutions. Read the latest country-specific alerts at: https://travel.state.gov/en/international-travel/travel-advisories/global-events/middle-east.html

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I hadn't considered visiting Iran anytime soon anyway, so I will not need to change any travel plans.

The situation is developing at a rapid pace, and RedState will keep you updated as new information comes in.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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