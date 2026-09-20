Patrick Clancy Opens Up About Losing His Three Children and Choosing Forgiveness

Patrick Clancy, the father of three children murdered by his ex-wife, Lindsay, appeared on CBS News’ 60 Minutes Sunday evening to describe the shock and heartbreak he experienced when he found his babies and how he later forgave their mother even though she didn’t ask him to.

Advertisement

The episode aired just over two weeks after a mistrial was declared in her murder case when a lone juror refused to declare her not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility. The other 11 jurors did believed the defense argument that she suffered from postpartum psychosis and therefore could not be held responsible for her crime.

The mistrial caused massive controversy across the nation, as many couldn’t comprehend that a mother who did not deny methodically strangling her children to death could be anything other than guilty. Many women’s rights advocates argued that the case shone a long-overdue light on female mental health issues.

As RedState’s Teri Christoph reported Thursday, Clancy said in a preview of the full interview that he “talks to his three dead children all the time."

As awful as the whole story has been, Patrick Clancy recounted a false hope in an interview that made it even more traumatic. He initially thought his baby son might survive the awful attack after doctors were able to establish a heartbeat:

Patrick Clancy talks about the final days with his 8-month-old son, Callan.



“I really thought there was a chance that Callan would live,” he tells 60 Minutes. “And remember just thinking, ‘Just gimme one. Just gimme one kid,’ and I would raise him as best I could, and I would… pic.twitter.com/5HMfnujj1d — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 20, 2026

Patrick Clancy talks about the final days with his 8-month-old son, Callan. “I really thought there was a chance that Callan would live,” he tells 60 Minutes. “And remember just thinking, ‘Just gimme one. Just gimme one kid,’ and I would raise him as best I could, and I would give him the best life I possibly could. I'd tell him about his brother and sister. And I was holdin' out hope for that. And then when I got to the hospital, I saw the doctor. I saw the look on her face, and I knew that it wasn't going to be a good prognosis.”

Callan survived for four days, but he ultimately did not live. "I said, ‘I'm so sorry,’" Patrick told the interviewer, correspondent Ross Douthat, his voice breaking. "And I got to hold him. I got to lay down next to him. And he died in my arms."

As a father, I cannot begin to comprehend the pain Patrick has endured. Somehow, however, he can find it in his heart to forgive Lindsay, despite what she did:

In the aftermath of the death of Patrick Clancy’s children, many found it inconceivable that he would forgive his wife, Lindsay Clancy.



On 60 Minutes, Patrick tells 60 Minutes that Lindsay never asked for his forgiveness after killing their three children.



“I think when it… pic.twitter.com/BNNeqwXrzq — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 20, 2026

In the aftermath of the death of Patrick Clancy’s children, many found it inconceivable that he would forgive his wife, Lindsay Clancy. On 60 Minutes, Patrick tells 60 Minutes that Lindsay never asked for his forgiveness after killing their three children. “I think when it comes to forgiveness, I also felt that if I didn't get there, I would be eaten up inside forever,” he says.

Advertisement

I don’t know that I could have found it within myself to forgive in such a horrific situation, but perhaps he’s right: if he lived the rest of his life consumed by hate, there's a good chance it might totally destroy him.

The whole saga has been about as awful a story as you’ll come across, but Patrick is carrying on, has remarried, and is considering starting a new family. That doesn’t mean he will completely move on — it means he will try his best to move forward.

Asked what he would tell a future child about Cora, Dawson and Callan, Patrick said all of his children would remain part of the same family. "You have different relationships with your kids, but they're all your kids," he said. "And I can't wait to tell them about their brothers and sister."

Rest in peace, beautiful children.