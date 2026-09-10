Lindsay Clancy's Despicable Attorney Makes Longshot Bid to Avoid Retrial, Get a 'Not Guilty' Verdict

The Lindsay Clancy murder trial has stayed in the headlines partly because many conservatives are disgusted by the reaction from the Left.

A loud contingent of whacked-out women has glorified the defendant who — although she hasn’t made an official confession — does not dispute that she strangled her three children to death; they’ve vilified the lone male hold-out juror who refused to acquit, and they’ve been pushing the insane theory that if you’re experiencing depression and mental challenges, it’s OK to kill your kids — or at least not something for which you should be held criminally liable.

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One of the most odious characters in this drama has been Clancy defense attorney Kevin Reddington, who blasted the hold-out juror in a press conference following Friday’s mistrial. He then insulted the children's memories by calling the accused killer a “fantastic, wonderful individual," “so brave, so awesome,” and a "poor thing.”

Of course, the ones truly deserving of sympathy in this case are 8-month-old Callan and his siblings, Cora, five, and Dawson, three.

Clancy defense attorney Kevin Reddington went after a single juror today — the lone holdout who kept this jury deadlocked.



The other jurors, he said, "were robbed by one man for whatever his agenda was, who stole seven weeks from the life of these other jurors." Then: "I hope… pic.twitter.com/IkFB2hOa2T — Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) September 5, 2026

Clancy defense attorney Kevin Reddington went after a single juror today — the lone holdout who kept this jury deadlocked. The other jurors, he said, "were robbed by one man for whatever his agenda was, who stole seven weeks from the life of these other jurors." Then: "I hope that guy can sleep well at night." Jonathan Turley called it "reckless" and "really offensive." He's right. In a case this raw, a lawyer does not put a target on a juror. Jurors have a job. It includes saying no without fear.

Now, Reddington wants Judge William Sullivan to declare his client “not guilty,” and on Thursday, he filed a motion to that effect, claiming that the state had made no inroads in disproving Clancy’s insanity defense. It’s a pretty standard lawyerly move with a low success rate, but at this point, everything this guy does infuriates me.

Clancy made the request after prosecutors rested their case, then again before jurors entered deliberations. Speaking on her behalf, Reddington argued unsuccessfully that prosecutors offered no evidence to rebut Clancy’s insanity defense — a point he also hammered in Thursday’s filing. “The government did not present evidence that allows a juror earnestly seeking the truth to determine that the defendant’s guilt on the crime was proved on each element of the offense,” Reddington wrote in the new motion. He pointed out that prosecutors’ rebuttal experts all agreed that Clancy was suffering from a “serious mental illness” when she strangled her children at home in Duxbury on Jan. 24, 2023.

This statement especially bothers me: “The government did not present evidence that allows a juror earnestly seeking the truth to determine that the defendant’s guilt on the crime was proved on each element of the offense.”

Here’s the evidence, Kevin: Three strangled children. A mother who does not deny she did it. A heart-wrenching 911 phone call from her husband as he came home to the horror.

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Unfortunately, it seems the insanity defense can magically make all these facts take a back seat and determine that Lindsay Clancy has a “lack of criminal responsibility,” according to the law. I am not a lawyer, but I find this kind of reasoning ludicrous. You may be insane — but you can still be guilty in my view.

In any case, let’s hope the judge makes quick work of this and shoots it down immediately. That would be eminently sane.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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