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CENTCOM Update on More Success in the Strait of Hormuz

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 19, 2026 10:57 PM
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CENTCOM Update on More Success in the Strait of Hormuz
AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File

U.S. Central Command's Admiral Brad Cooper gave an update on how things were going in the Strait of Hormuz. 

He described that “momentum is building,” as he said, “the volume of crude oil, cargo, and liquid natural gas these past two weeks is higher than at any point in the past six months.” 

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Cooper also praised the men and women doing the work of the mission every day, explaining that “the average American doing this important work is in their mid-20s.” 

“They're pilots, maintainers, logisticians, culinary specialists, air defenders, intelligence analysts, and members of every other career field that make up America's military, the greatest force on earth,” he added. “To all our service members and partners, stay focused and keep up the great work.”

That's showing once again how successful the effort is. 

Add that to Iran's failing economy, and the pressure continues to squeeze the Iranian regime. 

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News Topics IRAN | MILITARY | NATIONAL SECURITY
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