So many of us have been there.

You're preparing for a big moment or a big day. Maybe it is an important presentation you need to make at work. Or it's the day you're going to sign on the dotted line to make yourself a first-time homeowner.

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These are things that are a "big freakin' deal," as our Joe Biden would say, but in much more colorful language, and you've spent days, weeks preparing for it. You've worked so hard to nail down all the details, to make sure that - to the best of your ability - things go off without a hitch.

Then, the moment arrives, and for a few minutes, things go perfectly. But then... things veer wildly off course. Panicked, your next thought is some variation of "What the heck do I do next?"

For trumpet player Dr. Jesse McGuire, that moment happened on Saturday during a Major League Baseball game between his hometown team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the New York Yankees.

As the story is told by MLB.com, it was a special game for the D-backs because they were looking back on their magical 2001 season when they won the World Series in seven games. In Game 7 of that series, which was played against the Yankees nearly two months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the trumpeter, who is considered a good luck charm of sorts for the Diamondbacks, played the National Anthem for the fans who were in attendance for that game.

It's something McGuire has done every few years since then. But on Saturday, things went a bit off-key for the trumpet player when his instrument glitched midway through his performance. What happened next was the stuff of legends:

The 68-year-old, who was once the lead trumpeter for the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra of New York City and for the band Tower of Power, was even given a World Series ring for his efforts. With the team commemorating the 25th anniversary of the championship Saturday with most of the players from that squad in attendance, along with a sellout crowd, McGuire was tabbed to once again perform the national anthem. About halfway through, though, McGuire's trumpet malfunctioned. And after one attempt to correct it, McGuire instead grabbed the microphone and sang the second half of the song.

And not only did he sing it, but he also walked the field as he did so like a boss - with his trumpet in hand, something you don't see most National Anthem singers do.

Watch:

Dr. Jesse McGuire’s anthem couldn’t have encapsulated the Diamondbacks 2026 season more. pic.twitter.com/oELyD1yhgX — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) September 20, 2026

Unbelievable display of improvisation. His trumpet gave out in the middle of the national anthem, so he just kept going without it. pic.twitter.com/DUQ2pFO0dw — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) September 20, 2026

Dr. Jesse McGuire had an issue with his trumpet during the National Anthem, so he sang the rest of it!



McGuire was performing as part of the 2001 Diamondbacks' 25th anniversary celebration. pic.twitter.com/VQl6LWcbRS — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) September 20, 2026

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The moment Dr. Jesse McGuire's trumpet had an error at the Arizona Diamondbacks 2001 World Series 25th Anniversary Celebration, and the beautiful moment that followed as he performed the rest of the anthem with his voice along with the crowd. 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/cUIUX5dAGy — Sports360AZ (@Sports360AZ) September 20, 2026

The consensus on X was that he crushed it:

This is how you improvise! As a trumpet player, this is one of our biggest fears when a valve gets stuck so you can’t play. It happens especially in dry climates (Arizona!!!) He pivots, makes best of it on top of a beautiful moment! Well done!!! 🎺❤️🎺❤️ https://t.co/BI79vaEh7y — Ryan Svendsen (@MusicBefore) September 20, 2026

Indeed.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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