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Anti-ICE Agitators Find Out That Police Don't Play in Texas After ICE Shooting

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 21, 2026 8:15 AM
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Anti-ICE Agitators Find Out That Police Don't Play in Texas After ICE Shooting
AP Photo/Eric Gay

There was an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shooting in North Austin on Sunday. 

The man was reportedly a Venezuelan national who had a final order of removal.

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Officials said he was shot once in the torso and was in serious but stable condition. Reports indicated he was later taken into ICE custody.

But an initial false story went out claiming he'd been shot in the back five times, and that whipped up the crowd. 

Protesters came out for hours afterward, waving foreign flags like the Mexican flag, and chanting, "Abolish ICE" near an overpass in North Austin.

KVUE crews saw water bottles being thrown at law enforcement as people crossed the street and moved closer to police tape. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers began putting on gas masks, while Austin police officers lined up nearby in what appeared to be riot gear.

Law enforcement then used chemical agents to push the crowd back.

As we reported, the anti-ICE crew blocked traffic at Research Boulevard and Anderson Square, causing a long line of backed-up cars. 

Someone wrote these sweet words. 

"Muete a la migra" means "death to immigration agents." 

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CBS Austin's Vinny Matorano said that finally, after hours, most left the area, but some remained and began heckling the police. DPS then fired multiple rounds of pepper balls into the crowd. Then multiple APD officers rushed into the crowd and detained multiple people. 

You can see the agitators scrambling and hopping as the activists get hit with the pepper balls. Then the police rush in to grab some of them and march them away.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TEXAS
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