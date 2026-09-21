Morning Minute: Do You Remember?

Monday, September 21, 2026

Good morning, and welcome to RedState's "Morning Minute" — a brief glimpse at which stories are trending at the moment and a look ahead at what the day may bring. Consider this your one-stop shop for news to kickstart your day.

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TOP O' THE MORNIN'

Red-Hot at RedState

Anti-ICE Agitators Find Out That Police Don't Play in Texas After ICE Shooting

CBS Austin's Vinny Matorano said that finally, after hours, most left the area, but some remained and began heckling the police. DPS then fired multiple rounds of pepper balls into the crowd. Then multiple APD officers rushed into the crowd and detained multiple people.

CNN, MS NOW, Politico Announce Lawsuit Over Being Booted From WH Briefings, Trump Has Quick Response

No one is telling them what to report or publish, as this very announcement proves. They're free to publish whatever they want.

'Crushed It!' Watch What Happened After Trumpeter's Instrument Glitched During the National Anthem

And not only did he sing it, but he also walked the field as he did so like a boss - with his trumpet in hand, something you don't see most National Anthem singers do.



Trending Across Townhall Media

Bearing Arms — Law Professor Uses 'Assault Weapon' Case to Re-Litigate Heller

As Patterson concludes, even "presumptively lawful regulatory measures” do not "provide a 'get out of history free' card allowing the federal or state government to avoid meeting its burden under Bruen’s second step."

HotAir — Award-Winning Gaza Journalist Admits That Hamas Controls the Media Narrative™️

None of this should surprise anyone who's been paying attention; unfortunately, most people's attention is directed by volume and tone, not facts. They get a feeling of what is going on, and if something is repeated enough, however absurd or distorted, it becomes "common sense."

PJ Media — Anatomy of MAGA's Takedown of the Republican Establishment in a Blue Swing County

This is only one small victory among many that must happen across the country in order for the MAGA movement to build the momentum it needs to endure after Trump leaves office. But given the fact that this is happening in one county that will be very important in 2028, it’s something worth noting.

Townhall — The Last Stand of Rove, Cornyn, and the Establishment Frauds

They’re not supporting the Democrats because of some moral imperative. They’re doing it to hurt us because we rejected them, because we withheld the respect they believe is their due from their lessers.

Twitchy — 1619 Writer Nikole Hannah-Jones Just Learned the Hard Way That WOKE SUCKS and Her Kid Paid the Price

Hannah-Jones now says she failed both her values and her child. The values were optional. The child wasn’t supposed to notice.



WHAT'S ON TAP?

Today on Capitol Hill...

With the House back out, things are a bit quiet on the Hill this week, although there is a House field hearing set for today in Dallas, Texas:

House Budget — America's Fiscal Future: Examining the Need for a Fiscal Commission

Other Congress critter highlights from over the weekend:

Brandon Gill Torches Hasan Piker for Attacking His Wife — This Is An All-Time Takedown

Pure Gold: Sen. Kennedy Lights Up Nebraska Steak Fry for Ricketts With His Humor

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White House What's Up

President Trump has a busy Monday in store:

8:00 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time — The White House

10:30 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

11:30 AM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting — Oval Office

1:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time — Oval Office

1:45 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony — South Lawn

4:10 PM — THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to New York, New York — The White House

— THE PRESIDENT arrives in New York, New York — New York, New York

— THE PRESIDENT meets with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani — Gracie Mansion

5:35 PM — THE PRESIDENT meets with the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron — New York, New York

6:00 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in an RNC Reception — New York, New York

7:10 PM — THE PRESIDENT participates in a MAGA Inc. Dinner — New York, New York

Keeping Up With the Cabinet

Sec. War - Pete Hegseth — Hegseth kicked off the Send Me Tour — a nationwide military outreach campaign — over the weekend.

There is NO better way to kick off the SEND ME TOUR than with early morning PT with the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets. pic.twitter.com/HBdtGsgWOS — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) September 19, 2026

Full Court Press...

We had some notable court decisions over the weekend, but, alas, nothing from the 8th Circuit regarding the Missouri congressional map. Perhaps today.

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↔️ In Abramowitz v. Lake/Widakuswara v. Lake (reduction of federal workforce/VOA), Judge Royce Lamberth (D.C.) partially GRANTS plaintiffs' motion for information concerning compliance with prior vacatur of VOA workforce and operational reductions; ORDERS briefing on whether changed agency operations have rendered remaining APA claims moot.

(reduction of federal workforce/VOA), Judge Royce Lamberth (D.C.) partially GRANTS plaintiffs' motion for information concerning compliance with prior vacatur of VOA workforce and operational reductions; ORDERS briefing on whether changed agency operations have rendered remaining APA claims moot. ❌ In D.V.D. v. DHS (third-country deportation), 1st Circuit Court of Appeals AFFIRMS IN LARGE PART judgment setting aside DHS third-country-removal Guidance, holding noncitizens must receive effective notice and a meaningful opportunity to raise persecution or torture claims before removal to a previously unidentified third country; VACATES separate declarations requiring statutory country-of-removal sequencing because representative plaintiffs lack standing.

(third-country deportation), 1st Circuit Court of Appeals AFFIRMS IN LARGE PART judgment setting aside DHS third-country-removal Guidance, holding noncitizens must receive effective notice and a meaningful opportunity to raise persecution or torture claims before removal to a previously unidentified third country; VACATES separate declarations requiring statutory country-of-removal sequencing because representative plaintiffs lack standing. ✅ In Tincher v. Mullin (immigration enforcement/Operation Metro Surge), Judge Katherine Menendez (Minnesota) GRANTS admin's motion to dismiss First and Fourth Amendment claims arising from Operation Metro Surge.

COMING ATTRACTIONS

On Tuesday, President Trump will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

On Thursday, President Trump will welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House.

MORNING MUSING

That's right, friends, today is the 21st day of September — which makes it officially Earth, Wind & Fire Day. So, happy EWF Day to all who celebrate. The Handsome Beau and I had the privilege of seeing EWF in concert several years ago, and they did not disappoint.

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It's a little difficult for me to wrap my brain around the fact that "September" is almost 50 years old, but there's no denying it's one of those tunes that will get all but the crankiest of cranks up and moving.

I took a bit of a news break over the weekend (finding those brief respites critical to retaining my sanity), so it's nice to ease back into things with this masterpiece providing the background music to my day. Enjoy!

LIGHTER FARE

Awwww....

Baby goat falls asleep when its hair is combed. pic.twitter.com/KV9jOCuvqH — Aunt Liu (@petcpdo) November 5, 2025

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