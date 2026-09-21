Converse Apologizes, Pulls Ad After Critics Compared Single Image to KKK and Lynching Imagery

Converse has apologized and pulled a Chuck 70 X campaign ad featuring Karina, leader of South Korean K-pop group aespa, after critics said a single promotional still resembled Ku Klux Klan and lynching imagery.

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In the photograph, the K-pop star stands in a star-shaped spotlight in a white skirt, holding a pair of black high-tops at her side. Critics argued the lighting on the fabric resembles a KKK hood and that the dangling sneakers looked like hanging feet.

Among those who took an exceptional amount of offense was Democrat Rep. Troy Carter (LA-02), who released a statement late last week.

"Nike and Converse, what the hell were you thinking?" he wrote. "Your campaign shows what looks like a hooded Klansman, framed by what appears to be the dangling feet of a lynching victim. There is nothing creative or artistic about it. It is racist, reckless, and deeply offensive."

Archive images of the Converse site suggest the image was posted as early as August 22nd. They appear to have posted the image to their Threads account on September 3rd. The outrage mob would eventually come for them a couple of weeks later.

Karina of K-Pop group Aespa was featured in a new Converse All-Stars ad for Asian markets. The American internet decided it was racist. The rest of the world said "stop looking at everything through racism colored glasses," "the whole world doesn't revolve around you, sheesh." pic.twitter.com/pr3Y5G9j0M — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) September 19, 2026

The video ad featuring Karina shows the same color and lighting scheme, though the still in question never makes an appearance.

While Converse probably would have been better served to view the image and perhaps see what the critics might be upset about, nixing it before it ever gets published, the controversy appears to be textbook Rorschach.

The offended see a pointed white shape creating a KKK hood, a white dress resembling a Klan robe, and the sneakers she is holding as evidence of a lynching.

In reality, the pointed light is the Converse star being projected onto Karina's skirt, the white and black color scheme is simply matching the sneakers' colors, and the dangling shoes ... well, how else do you hold a pair of sneakers in your hand?

Again, a reasonably astute marketer should have picked up on how the image might have been perceived and dropped it. It's certainly not a necessary addition, since it doesn't come from the video ad.

Additionally, the site appears to have cropped the image to feature the product. Nothing in the wider shoot supports the idea that this was staged as a lynching.

Has anyone checked on this K-pop star Karina after she has been dragged all over the internet for the Converse ad???



She probably thought she booked an adorable Converse campaign that would open doors and bring her more money…



Instead, the American left has cropped her ad,… pic.twitter.com/woGUOot8xG — Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) September 20, 2026

Embedded tweet continues: ... created a narrative that wasn’t there, and turned this into a PR disaster!!! I'd be furious if I were her.

Regardless of whether critics' perceptions are right or wrong, Converse, which is owned by Nike, issued an apology.

“We’re sorry. We understand why this image is deeply upsetting and recognize that we got this wrong. We removed it from our channels and are working to remove it everywhere it appeared," they said in a statement to Footwear News. "This should not have happened, and we will do better.”

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To nobody's surprise, Rep. Carter said the apology and pulling the images were not enough.

“Do not insult our intelligence by dismissing this as an unfortunate misunderstanding," he said. "An advertising campaign does not just appear. It is conceived, photographed, reviewed, approved, and distributed. At every stage, someone had the opportunity — and the responsibility — to say no."

The lawmaker wants a publicly available internal probe.

“You do not get to quietly pull the images, issue a polished apology, and move on. You do not get a do-over," he insisted. "The public deserves to know how this happened, who was responsible, and what you intend to do about it."

“Black pain is not a marketing prop. Lynching is not a creative concept. The Ku Klux Klan is not an aesthetic."

What do our readers think? Should Converse have apologized — or told the outrage machine to get a life?

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