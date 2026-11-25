Auditor Allison Ball (R-KY) says her office has identified roughly $1.5 billion in Medicaid waste, and she believes the Trump administration could help her uncover more. The problem, she said in response to questions from RedState, is that Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY)'s administration has yet to request access to federal Medicaid enrollment data that could help Kentucky identify additional improper payments.

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Ball's findings could have implications well beyond Kentucky. In a separate sit-down interview with RedState last week in Philadelphia, State Financial Officers Foundation (SFOF) CEO O.J. Oleka called for Congress to build on the Trump administration's anti-fraud efforts through legislation in 2027.

Ball, Oaks' successor at SFOF, said the Trump administration has expressed a willingness to grant states access to the Transformed Medicaid Statistical Information System (T-MSIS), which contains detailed nationwide Medicaid enrollment records. She said:

“Unfortunately, we have a Governor in Kentucky who is uninterested in collaborating to curb Medicaid waste and fraud, so his administration hasn't asked the Trump administration for access. Even if our office had T-MSIS access, it would only matter as much as the Governor's willingness to act on the waste and fraud we uncover using that data.”

A September 2025 examination found that Kentucky paid managed care organizations more than $836 million between 2019 and 2022 for individuals simultaneously enrolled in Medicaid programs in other states. Kentucky made those monthly payments regardless of whether recipients actually received medical services.

In its previous response to the examination, Kentucky's Cabinet for Health and Family Services disputed the examination's conclusions, citing inaccuracies and noting that federal investigators previously identified concurrent enrollment as a nationwide problem. CHFS Secretary Steven Stack called the examination a "rehash" and wrote that states lack access to the data needed to identify concurrent enrollment in other states, while CHFS spokeswoman Kendra Steele said the cabinet "stands ready to take action" once federal partners provide guidance.

The financial problems have continued. Kentucky's fiscal year 2025 audit identified 331 deceased individuals who should not have appeared as eligible for Medicaid during the fiscal year, along with $915,099 in duplicate capitation payments, representing 844 payments involving 77 participants.

In September, RedState reported that errors across Kentucky's public benefit programs could account for as much as $692 million in waste. The state's public benefit error tracker now puts that figure at approximately $853 million.

Medicaid accounts for an estimated $684 million of that $853 million total. That year-to-date estimate is separate from the $836 million in concurrent payments identified between 2019 and 2022. Ball's roughly $1.5 billion figure combines the two. The Medicaid share includes about $220 million in its long-term care program, where the error rate is 42.37 percent. The special examination found that concurrent enrollment did not give recipients additional benefits, and administrative processing errors do not necessarily amount to criminal fraud.

Other states have encountered similar problems. In June, RedState covered congressional testimony from Ohio Auditor Keith Faber, whose office identified more than $1 billion in Medicaid payments associated with recipients concurrently enrolled in other states.

Oleka told RedState that financial officers in Nebraska, Ohio, Mississippi, and North Carolina have signed information-sharing agreements with the Department of Justice. SFOF has also been working with the White House's anti-fraud task force.

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With a new Congress convening in January, Oleka wants those relationships written into law. He said:

“And again, that's what we said earlier in the year: codify the relationship between states and the federal government. That way, there is continuity even beyond this White House, beyond these state financial officers in the future, because it's beneficial.”

There appears to be considerable public support for such efforts. National polling shared exclusively with RedState last week found that 84 percent of voters, including 81 percent of Democrats, supported stronger efforts to remove deceased individuals from Medicaid and Medicare enrollment lists.

As for Oleka's own future, the former Kentucky deputy treasurer, who served under Ball and was a 2023 candidate for state treasurer, appears intent on staying involved in conservative politics.

Asked what comes next for him, Oleka offered some indication of where his interests lie. He said:

“Our people are also in a good position to be what I call the happy warriors, the ones who can get out there and speak joyfully to people, but also fight on their behalf. Conservatives need more of that, and I plan to make that message as clear as I can in the next year and beyond.”

Back in Kentucky, Ball says her staff will revisit its Medicaid findings over the coming year while continuing to review eligibility. With Beshear attracting attention as a potential 2028 presidential contender, he still has an opportunity to address the financial problems his own state's auditors have documented.

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Editor's Note: This article was updated post-publication for clarity.

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