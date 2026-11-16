Republican Rep. James Comer (KY-01) currently serves as House Oversight Committee Chairman, but that role will end in January when Democrats take control of Congress following the midterm blue wave. Although he won reelection on November 3, the chairman’s job will now go to a Dem, and Comer has said he will not seek another term on the committee.

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But he’s already aiming for bigger things: he wants to be the Bluegrass State’s next governor. He had teased the announcement earlier Monday, and now it’s official.

Comer immediately becomes a frontrunner in the race:

Kentucky's gubernatorial election will take place in November 2027, with the primaries set for May of that year. Gov. Andy Beshear, who is widely considered a potential contender for the Democratic presidential primary in 2028, is term-limited. Comer ran for Kentucky governor in 2015 but narrowly lost the GOP primary to former Gov. Matt Bevin. But this election cycle will likely see the House lawmaker enter as the frontrunner for his party's nomination.

Although Beshear managed to win two terms running as a Democrat, the state has regularly voted red and went strongly for Trump in both 2020 and 2024 (against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, respectively).

Comer took office after winning a special election in November 2016, then became Oversight Committee chair in 2023 when the GOP took the House majority.

“Serving this state is a calling for me,” Comer said during an online town hall Monday. “We need a leader whose priority will be to reduce taxes so Kentuckians can keep more of what they earn.”

The campaign will mark the former Kentucky agriculture commissioner’s second run to be the state’s chief executive. In 2015, he lost the GOP primary to Matt Bevin by a razor-thin margin of 83 votes. Bevin went on to win the top job, but lost his reelection bid in 2019 to Beshear.

As Oversight chairman, Comer led investigative hearings over former President Joe Biden’s highly questionable, extensive use of the autopen, his alleged corruption, which the committee found enriched the Biden family, and the government’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein/Ghislaine Maxwell pedophile saga.

There is NO paper trail to prove Joe Biden approved the pardons signed by autopen.



There's no evidence he even participated in the process to make decisions on these signatures.



His inner circle covered up his decline and put America in grave danger.



NULL and VOID! pic.twitter.com/HoJyAbZE3u — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 4, 2025

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He also had a long-running battle with Bill and Hillary Clinton, who refused to honor a subpoena to testify about the couple’s ties to Epstein. They finally relented after Comer threatened to turn the matter over to the Department of Justice for possible prosecution.

Fellow Republican Kentuckian Sen. Rand Paul quickly supported Comer’s bid:

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JamesComer to be Kentucky’s next Governor! Please help him to get there! https://t.co/qqKpWZozmR — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 17, 2026

And so, with the ink barely dry on the ballots from the midterm, the battles continue. After all, it’s always election season somewhere.

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