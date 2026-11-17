Medicaid shouldn't be paying insurers for people who are already dead. States kept paying, and federal auditors estimated the tab at $207.5 million in one year. A national poll shared exclusively with RedState shows voters have had enough.

Advertisement

Even among Democrats, 81 percent want stronger efforts to take deceased people off Medicaid and Medicare enrollment lists. Republicans are at 90 percent; independents are at 77 percent. The State Financial Officers Foundation (SFOF), a network of conservative and right-leaning state treasurers, auditors and comptrollers, gave RedState the numbers at its national meeting Tuesday in Philadelphia. Overall support reached 84 percent, ranging from 94 percent among voters 65 and older to 76 percent among those 18 to 24, and younger voters' support fell further after they heard counterarguments.

One argument hit taxpayers where they live:

“Taxpayers work hard for their money. Every dollar paid on behalf of someone who has died is a dollar taken from taxpayers for nothing.”

Four out of five, or 80 percent, of voters polled in this survey found that argument convincing, and 46 percent found it very convincing.

Starting next January, states will be required to match Medicaid rolls against national death records at least each quarter. It's part of a law Trump signed in 2025. If someone is incorrectly listed as dead, their coverage must be restored retroactively. In the poll conducted, 84 percent backed this requirement.

Earlier this year, I reported on a $5.7 billion fraud, waste, and abuse scandal where 40 financial officials across 28 states came forward with their results.

Republicans running state governments can't just point toward Washington or a Democrat governor across the border. Their Medicaid agencies cut checks, too. If those records show payments for deceased enrollees, voters have every reason to ask who approved them and whether the state got its money back.

A sloppy cleanup carries its own cost. Sixty-six percent worried a living, eligible patient might lose coverage after a mistaken death match. Among Democrats, 78 percent shared that concern. With notice before coverage ends and a chance to appeal, support stood at 83 percent.

The survey also tested a patient-focused argument:

“Money paid on behalf of people who have died is money that is not going to eligible patients, like seniors, children, and people with disabilities.”

80 percent found it convincing, and 48 percent called it very convincing. Respondents trusted inspectors general more than any other group tested to watch the payments. Seventy percent trusted them; federal government officials ranked last at 52 percent.

The deadline gives states a chance to show their work. Republicans who want credit for rooting out waste should be ready to put their own Medicaid records on the table, including where mistakes were made and how they were fixed.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.