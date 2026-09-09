New Hampshire Red Wave? Lily Tang Williams, John E. Sununu, and Anthony DiLorenzo Could Make It So

New Hampshirites seem to prefer having a Republican at the top in their state capitol and among their elected state legislators, while their nationwide representatives have been Democrats for decades.

Advertisement

Could 2026 be the year that changes?

Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte defeated two little-known opponents in her primary as she seeks a second two-year term. Cinde Warmington, a healthcare attorney, was unopposed for the Democratic nomination. Voters also were nominating candidates for the entire state Legislature, where Republicans hold a roughly 40-vote majority in the 400-member House and outnumber Democrats in the Senate 16-8.

Ayotte is almost a foregone conclusion. Her message is that she will continue to work for the best for Granite Staters, so that New Hampshire does not become Massachusetts. Many New Hampshirites are looking at the cautionary tale of the Lindsay Clancy trial and other woke madness flooding from Boston, MA and are in wholehearted agreement with Ayotte. While nothing is set in stone, Ayotte is more than primed to get the votes to win reelection, and she will handily carry the Republican ticket in November. This only helps former Sen. and Republican nominee for U.S. Senate John E. Sununu, congressional District 1 nominee Anthony DiLorenzo, and of course, congressional District 2 nominee Lily Tang Williams.

🚨 RACE CALL: Lily Tang Williams wins the NH-02 GOP primary — she now faces Rep. Maggie Goodlander in a November rematch. pic.twitter.com/VzJupTZCFc — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 9, 2026

In 2024, Williams' star rose when she gave former Biden administration stooge and current Democrat Rep. Maggie Goodlander (NH-02) a run for her money in the congressional race. Especially on the debate stage, where Goodlander gaslit and spouted Democrat talking points, while Williams spoke truth to power. This clip from the debate went viral, and rightly so.

WATCH:

Watching privileged Democrats get destroyed by a thick Chinese accent makes me a proud Asian American. pic.twitter.com/p4OCxEDnHs — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) November 2, 2024

Sadly, Williams failed to pull out a win over Goodlander, but didn't hesitate to pony up for 2026. In Tuesday's primary, Williams handily won the Republican nomination.

Born in China just before Mao’s Cultural Revolution to working-class parents, Lily Tang Williams immigrated to the United States with nothing and built a life as an entrepreneur, educator, and community leader in Weare, NH. A living embodiment of the American Dream, she brings a uniquely powerful perspective to the fight for freedom and limited government. In 2024, Williams won the Republican nomination and captured 47% of the general election vote against current incumbent Maggie Goodlander — coming closer than any Republican has in more than a decade to flipping NH-02. She is back and running stronger than ever in 2026.

Because Williams escaped communism, and has spoken out eloquently and vociferously about its insidious infiltration to destroy America's way of life, she is a strong contrast to the DSA candidates and the Democrat Party which enables them. These Trojan Horse candidates are thirsty to institute the suicide of socialism as a precursor to communism, and Williams is a powerful voice who will fight against that becoming a reality.

Advertisement

Congratulations to Lily Tang Williams!



Williams has seen the dangers of communism firsthand and is committed to fighting for freedom and the American Dream! https://t.co/9WQwunuv3h — Chairman Joe Gruters (@ChairmanGruters) September 9, 2026

Goodlander is a carpetbagger who was well-funded by D.C. in eking out a 2024 win. As our RedState Pentagon colleague RC Maxwell reported, former Army Secretary Dan Driscoll's wife Cassandra gave the maximum contribution to Goodlander's campaign. But now Goodlander has a congressional record, and it is not a good one. Goodlander voted "Present" on the House resolution condemning socialism. Goodlander is one of the Seditious Six who encouraged our military to not obey "unlawful orders" from President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and has consistently criticized Hegseth and called for his resignation.

Williams will use that wisely to hammer home how Goodlander has failed to represent the Granite State.

And businessman and entrepreneur Anthony DiLorenzo? He'll square off against retiring Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's (D) daughter, Stefany Shaheen, for the District 1 congressional seat.

Congratulations, @DiLorenzo4NH, on securing the #NH01 Republican nomination! As an entrepreneur and community leader, Anthony will always fight to create jobs, lower costs, support small businesses, and keep the American Dream alive for the next generation. pic.twitter.com/WosvHLwf1r — Steve Scalise (@SteveScaliseGOP) September 9, 2026

Advertisement

DiLorenzo bookends the ticket, echoing Ayotte's message to "Not Massachusetts My New Hampshire." He also advocates for lower energy costs and lower taxes to not just secure business growth but to attract and retain young people in the workforce.

WATCH:

If you enjoy having no state income tax and no sales tax, thank a Republican.



Let’s keep New Hampshire, New Hampshire.



Vote September 8th. pic.twitter.com/UloTB8HeeX — Anthony DiLorenzo (@DiLorenzo4NH) August 29, 2026

Could this be New Hampshire's red wave? November 3 will tell the tale.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.