History Repeats Itself in the Midterm Election, but Will It Repeat Itself in Another Way Too?

A few days ago, I reminded Republicans what the great Rush Limbaugh would say in the run-up to every election. He would tell us that it is never time to panic because we are not going to give up on the country. Wow. What a difference a few days makes. I know Rush would still be saying it's not time to panic, and we are certainly not giving up, but while Democrats celebrate today, there is also one other thing they will do.

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True. Democrats are already promising to overreach. — Let_This_Sink_In (@naptownlawyer) November 4, 2026

Yes, conventional wisdom prevailed Tuesday night. The party out of power usually does well in midterm elections. We knew that going in. But as Rush would remind us, the other bit of conventional wisdom is that when Democrats win elections and get power, they always overreach. In their zeal to crush the opposition, they fail every time to read the room. In this year's case, with the exception of Angie Nixon in Florida, nearly every far-left Democratic Socialist won. That wing of the party will assume that the American people are now all in on socialism/communism. They are not. What they are is angry. They believe that President Trump and Republicans did not deliver on many 2024 campaign promises.

But fast forward two years from Tuesday night. Will Americans be better off due to Democratic policies? I'm just a writer, but can someone explain to me how things that Democrats have promised, like Supreme Court packing, impeachments, investigations, and freebies that are not really freebies, will improve the lives of Americans? The answer is, they won't. There is a good chance that, come 2028, Democrats will be faced with all of the promises that the left believed they would deliver on, and will not have. But before that, there will be the infighting over the next two years between the Democratic Socialists and the few normal (for lack of a better word) Democrats left.

The saving grace might be that Democrats will overreach and try to enshrine transing kids and illegals rights to vote and abortion until birth and continued oil regulations that will keep gas prices high. It’s just a vicious cycle of DC giving middle America the middle finger. — A Nobody (@N047201) November 4, 2026

We can talk about bad candidates or squishy Republicans, but those will exist in every election. Maybe a more productive conversation would be about Republicans' long game. Democrats and the left have played it this way: people who spent their middle school and high school years locked away at home due to COVID and were fed "orange man bad, Trump is Hitler" are now old enough to vote. We are now seeing the payoff of dumbing down America's youth.

The one thing we conservatives have always had on our side is that there is no shortage of happy warriors. Rush and Andrew Breitbart taught us that is the way. I'm going to add RedState's own Bob Hoge to the list. He, too, points out that Democrats will overreach, and that their main focus will be on revenge against President Trump. But he also said something well worth remembering for the next two years. We might have lost a battle, but the war for America continues. It's time to put our big people pants on. Because, as we have been saying, as Democrats go further and further left, we have a country to save. Plus, now it's our turn to, as the left loves to yell and scream about, to "resist!" That might be way more fun than we think.

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This absolutely will not happen. Democrats WILL overreach, they will NOT be peacemakers, and there will be even more division because Democrats were ALWAYS more divisive than Trump. Bookmark it. — Kimball Call (@KimballCall) November 4, 2026

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