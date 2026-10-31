Why Vote? Because 2026 and 2028 Will Set Our Course for a Generation.

Folks, we are coming down to the wire. Election Day is Tuesday; there are, literally, only hours left to go before the makeup of the 120th Congress, along with a host of local and state level offices, are decided. On Tuesday, the votes are tallied. On Tuesday evening, we should have a pretty good idea of how things are looking, and whether or not we have cause to celebrate. By Wednesday morning, it will all be over but the shouting, but the shouting may well go on for some time.

Advertisement

And, as I've been saying all along, we need every vote. We need every Republican vote, we need every conservative vote, we need every right-leaning independent vote. We need to win. We cannot afford not to win. And, again, as I've been saying all along, this election and the next — this 2026 midterm and the 2028 congressional and presidential election — will decide the course for our republic for a generation, possibly two.

So, which will it be? Liberty, property, and individual rights? Or socialism, oppression, tyranny? I don't think it's exaggerating to put things in just those terms.

Look, there are reasons why voting in general is a vital civic duty. The vote is one of those things that separates citizens from subjects — or serfs. It allows us to choose our political representatives, at the federal, state and local levels. It allows us to weigh in on local issues, like taxation, the schools, and local and state level spending issues. Elections and the campaigns that lead up to them give us an opportunity to have our say, and to hold those elected representatives accountable. If we like them, we can vote for them again; if we don't like them, we can throw the bums out.

And in midterm elections, like this one, our voice is even louder when we vote. Why? Because turnout is typically lower, meaning each vote is more vital. And again, in this case, the makeup of Congress will be decided: Will the 120th Congress be a Democrat bastion, or Republican? Will it be mixed?

Right now, even only these few days before the elections are decided, it's too close to call.

The choices could not be more clear. The differences could not be more stark. A vote for a Republican candidate is a vote for border security, for enforcement of our immigration laws, for the Second Amendment, for keeping girls' and women's sports for girls and women, for reforming our systems of education. A vote for a Republican is a vote for lower taxes, for an honest census that only counts American citizens, for election integrity, including proof of citizenship for voter registration, and for voter ID to cast a ballot.

A vote for a Democrat is a vote to undo all that. A vote for a Democrat is a vote to throw open the borders once more, to all and sundry, unvetted, unscreened. A vote for a Democrat is a vote to extend an amnesty to the millions already here illegally. A vote for a Democrat is a vote for the teacher's unions, for bringing in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as states to stack the Senate with four more reliably Democrat seats. A vote for a Democrat is a vote to stack the Supreme Court. A vote for a Democrat is a vote to throw election integrity out the window, to do unto the federal government what they have done unto California, to ensure that once the Democrat Party seizes control, they will never, ever have to surrender it again.

Advertisement

This is where we are. This is the choice that awaits us. It's time to make our stands. We've used the soap box. Now we use the ballot box. There's that third option, which we can make unnecessary by winning.

So go vote. At all costs, at all hazards, go vote. If you have children and grandchildren vote for them, for their future — even if they disagree with your politics. If your parents or grandparents need help getting to the polls, help them. If you have friends who aren't sure about how to vote, talk to them; remind them of what's at stake. Persuade them. If you need persuasive arguments on any given issues, you've got one, right here; RedState and all of the Townhall sites have search features.

Most of all, go vote. If you can vote early, do so. If you vote on election day, get there early. Vote! Vote! Vote! We have to win this, this election most of all. Why? Well, as my latest book says:

Here's why and I'm going to tell you.

Because if we don't turn out, if we don't vote, if we slack off and let the Democrats win, we may not get too many more chances. These next two elections, 2026 and 2028, are crucial.

Look, I'm no wild-eyed, apocalyptic conspiracy-monger. Never was. Never will be. But the fact remains, nevertheless; Democrat politicians have openly said what they intend to do: Ditch the electoral system for electing presidents, stacking the Supreme Court, bringing in new blue states, and amnesty and citizenship for millions of illegal aliens. They've said so. We should — we must — take them seriously.

Advertisement

Vote! Vote! Vote! There's not much time left.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.