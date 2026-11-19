President Trump may have been in the headlines these past few days for making history on the international stage, but his thoughts have also been on what's happening at home.

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And during a Wednesday interview with Fox News from China, he revealed something rather surprising about the Democrats who just handed Republicans a brutal midterm beatdown – it seems they're already making calls to him about potential deals they'd like to strike.

"Let me give you a little bit of a surprise," Trump told Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich. "I have been called by Democrats at a level that's pretty amazing. Nobody would even believe it."

According to the president, it's not just rank-and-file Democrat members who are looking to score a meeting at the White House, there are also prominent party leaders – many of whom he spent the election season criticizing – now reaching out to him privately to begin negotiations.

And while he didn't name names, Trump seemed to be fairly optimistic about being able to work with the incoming Democrat majority.

"I have a feeling that this is gonna be an unbelievably productive two years," he predicted.

And if Democrats don't play nice? "I have two very powerful powers," the president explained, referring to the presidential pardon and veto. "So they could do all the bills they want. I just go veto, veto, veto."

.@POTUS: "I've been called by Democrats at a level that's pretty amazing... and they want to make deals. I have the veto power." https://t.co/9jQ93uu8kU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 19, 2026

Trump also teased new legislation that would bring Hollywood production jobs back to U.S., claiming he has an unlikely ally in Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

"We're going to have a tremendous entertainment bill," Trump declared.

"Adam Schiff said, I love that bill," he added. "I don't think I've ever heard him say a good thing."

Heinrich also pressed Trump about the recent string of technology outages that have disrupted everything from banking to air travel, including a nationwide air traffic ground stop and outages affecting major banks, tech companies, and even the National Security Agency (NSA).

With reports surfacing that many Americans are stockpiling food and water over fears of a looming national security crisis, Heinrich asked whether people should be preparing for disaster.

"Tell them to relax. Everything's good," Trump responded.

He insisted the outages were unrelated, adding, "I'll let you know if there's a problem."

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And he added a warning for anyone considering an attack on America's infrastructure: "If anybody did that to us and we found out about it, they know what the repercussions would be with me."

Reporter: "A lot of people are talking about stockpiling food and water..."



Trump: "These are individual events. I think the press is having a lot of fun with it. If these things would have happened in the Biden administration, nobody would have mentioned it." pic.twitter.com/pPlTMKqTqN — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 19, 2026

President Trump departed China on Thursday and is presumably making his way back home, although there could be a detour to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un before Air Force One heads for Washington, D.C. When he gets back to the White House, he'll find plenty of pressing domestic matters awaiting his attention.

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