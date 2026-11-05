Incredible: El-Sayed Gaslights With Answer When CNN Presses Him on Opposition to Israel Aid

Michigan Democrat Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has been making the media rounds in the wake of the national shellacking of Republicans in the election on Tuesday, with one sit-down happening with Kate Bolduan on CNN on Thursday.

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As my colleague Nick Arama wrote earlier. El-Sayed gave a delicious answer on who he wants as the incoming Congress' Senate Majority Leader. And it's not Chuck Schumer.

If you paid attention during the midterm election, though, you'll know that he was not done sharing his thoughts, since he seems to love hearing himself talk. In another part of the interview, the host brought up reaching across the aisle to work with Republicans - including Vice President JD Vance and President Trump.

After trading attacks during the campaign, Sen-Elect Abdul El-Sayed says he’s willing to work with VP Vance but also call Vance a “coward” pic.twitter.com/psZLHQ7nWF — Kate Bolduan (@KateBolduan) November 5, 2026

"In his role as Vice President, if he's interested in advancing things that are going to get money out of politics, put money in pockets, pass Medicare For All, I'm looking forward to working together," he said. Everyone can read between the lines there. If the Republican side is willing to compromise its principles and push far-leftist legislation, then that's the limit to "working together." They truly never change. He even doubles down in the same answer, claiming he'll "work with anybody."

But El-Sayed finds a way to sneak in his real answer, by talking about Trump's and Vance's "political roles, in the ways that they behave outside of their actual roles as President and Vice President, I find them odious, this path they've taken us down."

He goes on to criticize Vance for the timing of his statement on the Iran war after the midterms. "Eight months ago you should have spoke [sic] up," he said, then slings an insult the VP's way by calling him a "coward."

But the most incredible part of the interview was when Bolduan pressed El-Sayed on what he would tell the Democrat voters who told reporters they could not vote for him over his close association with antisemites. One of the videos that played was the viral clip of the man who said he refused to "vote for hate."

I asked Sen-Elect El-Sayed what he says to his now constituents who told CNN on election day they’re democrats and didn’t vote for him because they don’t think he supports the Jewish community and think he promotes hate. https://t.co/rmcNNS6Eff — Kate Bolduan (@KateBolduan) November 5, 2026

El-Sayed tried to gaslight everyone with his answer, saying he's "for love and against hate. I understand how it feels to be dehumanized because of how you pray, and I want a Michigan where nobody feels that way."

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He said that the "frustration" that many had with his campaign is his "position on Israel." Then he dives into a rant about not wanting the U.S. and its tax dollars to subsidize the IDF doing "the worst things to Palestinian children." He claims it's out of love that he holds this, I'll use his word, odious position about America's ally. Feel free to watch his whole rant, if you can stomach it.

Once again, as Dems often say about their pet issues (the former Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, comes to mind), it’s for the children. Notice something else in the video: how he either can't or won't look at the host while answering these very basic questions. That's telling. Even after he has fooled his future constituents in the Great Lakes state, he can't stop with the deception.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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