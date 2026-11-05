BREAKING Harmeet Dhillon Resigns From DOJ READ MORE
DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Delicious: El-Sayed Throws Schumer on the Grill When Asked About Party Leader Vote

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Nov 05, 2026 12:45 PM
Advertisement
Delicious: El-Sayed Throws Schumer on the Grill When Asked About Party Leader Vote
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Michigan unfortunately elected Democrat Abdul El-Sayed on Tuesday in the Senate race. 

One of the reasons he was able to win was that he had support from the PAC led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — the Senate Majority PAC — which funneled in millions to help El-Sayed in the general election. 

Advertisement

Schumer celebrated after the midterm wins, posting a picture of him grilling the faces of Republicans, including Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan, El-Sayed's race. 

As I noted in that story, Schumer might be on the grill next, since some incoming people have already indicated they would not vote for him, including Adam Hanilton and Troy Jackson. Schumer scoffed at that thought when asked by reporters on Wednesday. 

But karma comes for everyone, and Schumer isn't going to like El-Sayed's answer when he was asked if he would be voting for Schumer as leader. Looks like El-Sayed is putting Schumer on the grill. 

Speaking to The Associated Press, El-Sayed declines to commit to supporting Schumer for another term as Democratic leader, saying he does not yet know who else might run.

“I do believe we need new leadership and I think people are hungry for it,” El-Sayed adds.

Answering the same question in an interview on NBC, El-Sayed says, “We need action, we need leadership toward that action, and I’m interested to see, working with the rest of our caucus, what options we’ve got.”

Recommended
Ted Cruz Delivers Brutal Verdict on GOP's Midterm Disaster, Issues Dire Warning About What's Next Teri Christoph Report: Harmeet Dhillon Resigns From DOJ (Updated) Susie Moore
Advertisement

El-Sayed was trying to play a little coy, but what a comment on Schumer's leadership. 

El-Sayed was asked by CNN why he wouldn't support Schumer now. 

El-Sayed explained he was going to look at who might run: "If we have another option, I'm going to look at who is best placed to get us action. He said he wasn't going to say who he wasn't for, but would say who he was for.  He said that if Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) was running, he would support him. He wants money out of politics — except the many millions that Schumer gave him and what he got from billionaires.

That's pretty funny given that Schumer may have helped save his bacon, but he might do in Chuck. 

Now that remains to be seen, in terms of how everyone else votes. But what El-Sayed has already said shows he doesn't think much of Schumer's leadership. Then, too, Schumer has, in the past, been a supporter of Israel, and El-Sayed tends to have issues with supporters of Israel. 

Advertisement

This is who El-Sayed supports: Van Hollen, who went to El Salvador to help an illegal alien, "Maryland Man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Real leadership material.

But that shows you exactly where the extremists would like to take the party and America, and Schumer opened the door to them. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | CHRIS VAN HOLLEN | CHUCK SCHUMER
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Ted Cruz Delivers Brutal Verdict on GOP's Midterm Disaster, Issues Dire Warning About What's Next

Ted Cruz Delivers Brutal Verdict on GOP's Midterm Disaster, Issues Dire Warning About What's Next

Teri Christoph
Report: Harmeet Dhillon Resigns From DOJ (Updated)

Report: Harmeet Dhillon Resigns From DOJ (Updated)

Susie Moore
Here We Go Again: Philly 'Boycott Ride' Targets Jewish Businesses Over Alleged Support of Israel

Here We Go Again: Philly 'Boycott Ride' Targets Jewish Businesses Over Alleged Support of Israel

Becky Noble

Trending on RedState Videos