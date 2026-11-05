Delicious: El-Sayed Throws Schumer on the Grill When Asked About Party Leader Vote

Michigan unfortunately elected Democrat Abdul El-Sayed on Tuesday in the Senate race.

One of the reasons he was able to win was that he had support from the PAC led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — the Senate Majority PAC — which funneled in millions to help El-Sayed in the general election.

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Schumer celebrated after the midterm wins, posting a picture of him grilling the faces of Republicans, including Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan, El-Sayed's race.

54 seats and counting. And I learned how to grill…these burgers and dogs are fully cooked. https://t.co/45aKNZzjzy — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 4, 2026

As I noted in that story, Schumer might be on the grill next, since some incoming people have already indicated they would not vote for him, including Adam Hanilton and Troy Jackson. Schumer scoffed at that thought when asked by reporters on Wednesday.

But karma comes for everyone, and Schumer isn't going to like El-Sayed's answer when he was asked if he would be voting for Schumer as leader. Looks like El-Sayed is putting Schumer on the grill.

Speaking to The Associated Press, El-Sayed declines to commit to supporting Schumer for another term as Democratic leader, saying he does not yet know who else might run. “I do believe we need new leadership and I think people are hungry for it,” El-Sayed adds. Answering the same question in an interview on NBC, El-Sayed says, “We need action, we need leadership toward that action, and I’m interested to see, working with the rest of our caucus, what options we’ve got.”

El-Sayed was trying to play a little coy, but what a comment on Schumer's leadership.

El-Sayed was asked by CNN why he wouldn't support Schumer now.

CNN: Why would you not support Schumer now? EL-SAYED: “It’s about action…not about who or who not…” CNN: But it has to come from a who… EL-SAYED: “I agree…who is best placed to get us action…I am for Chris Van Hollen.” https://t.co/tprlSOwUa7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2026

El-Sayed explained he was going to look at who might run: "If we have another option, I'm going to look at who is best placed to get us action. He said he wasn't going to say who he wasn't for, but would say who he was for. He said that if Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) was running, he would support him. He wants money out of politics — except the many millions that Schumer gave him and what he got from billionaires.

That's pretty funny given that Schumer may have helped save his bacon, but he might do in Chuck.

Now that remains to be seen, in terms of how everyone else votes. But what El-Sayed has already said shows he doesn't think much of Schumer's leadership. Then, too, Schumer has, in the past, been a supporter of Israel, and El-Sayed tends to have issues with supporters of Israel.

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This is who El-Sayed supports: Van Hollen, who went to El Salvador to help an illegal alien, "Maryland Man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Real leadership material.

@RNCResearch @Republicans Chris Van Hollen 🤣 https://t.co/9y7no2lObv — Jennifer (@Jeni41671) November 5, 2026

But that shows you exactly where the extremists would like to take the party and America, and Schumer opened the door to them.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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