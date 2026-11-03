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Darline Graham Falls in SC Senate Race, but Republicans Retain Control of Governorship

Becca Lower Follow @BeccaJLower
Nov 03, 2026 10:55 PM
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Darline Graham Falls in SC Senate Race, but Republicans Retain Control of Governorship
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

All evening, RedState has been bringing you the election results across the country in the 2026 midterms. 

Now, we have new results from the state of South Carolina, according to our polling partners at Decision Desk HQ. The numbers show that the Palmetto state will end up as something of a mixed bag on Election Day.

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Despite an early endorsement by President Trump, Darline Graham, the sister of late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, has fallen to the Democrat opponent, Annie Andrews, in the Senate race

According to reports, this marks the first time a Democrat has held a Senate seat in South Carolina since 1998:

Andrews, 45, is a pediatrician and campaigned on healthcare access and affordability, along with fighting corruption in Washington. She faced off against Graham, the incumbent senator who was appointed to serve out the remainder of her brother Lindsey Graham's term after his sudden death in July.

Darline Graham, 62, most recently served as commissioner of the South Carolina Commission for the Blind, before she was appointed to the Senate. She went on to win a special primary election to take her brother's place on the ballot to represent South Carolina for a full six-year term.

Andrews faced an uphill battle in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1998, and which President Trump won by 18 points in 2024.[..]

As my colleague Jennifer O'Connell wrote, Darline Graham likely gave some Republican voters pause with a less-than-stellar performance in the August 18 debate.

There is a silver lining, though, as Republicans retain the governorship of South Carolina, electing state Attorney General  Alan Wilson by almost 7 points over Democrat state Rep. Jermaine Johnson. Wilson also earned Pres. Trump's endorsement.

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Per reports: 

Wilson, who has served as the Palmetto State’s top prosecutor since 2011, will succeed term-limited Gov. Henry McMaster (R), extending the GOP’s control of the governor’s mansion.

Wilson led Johnson by nearly 7 percentage points — almost 52 to 47 percent — with 84 percent of the vote reported by DDHQ as of 9:54 p.m. Tuesday.

The Republican emerged from a crowded gubernatorial primary that included South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and GOP Reps. Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman.

This is a developing story. RedState will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | SOUTH CAROLINA | SENATE
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