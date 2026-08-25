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Darline Graham and Ralph Norman in Dead Heat Before the Primary, As Graham Makes Her Final Argument

Jennifer Oliver O'Connell Follow @asthegirlturns
Aug 25, 2026 2:45 PM
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Darline Graham and Ralph Norman in Dead Heat Before the Primary, As Graham Makes Her Final Argument
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Tuesday night is the night. Sen. Darline Graham (R-SC), who was appointed by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to fulfill the rest of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham's term, decided to run for a full six-year term. After the August 11 special election for the SC U.S. Senate seat, Graham ended up in a runoff with Rep. Ralph Norman (SC-05), so tonight's final primary contest will be the one that determines who will carry the torch into the November general election.

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According to polling, Graham and Norman are in a statistical tie.    

Sen. Darline Graham and Rep. Ralph Norman are neck and neck in a new survey, as voting concludes Tuesday to determine which Republican will be on the ballot in South Carolina’s Senate race.

The poll, which the Trafalgar Group conducted from Saturday through Monday, found that 47.9 percent of 1,031 respondents backed Graham, whom South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) appointed to complete the term of her late brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

Polling is just an indicator, but it does reflect that voters are either ambivalent or conflicted. On the one hand, Norman's rock-ribbed conservative bona fides have been put into question with his 2024 endorsement of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley over then-former President Donald Trump. A fact which senior SC Republican Senator Tim Scott has said is going over "poorly." 

But Graham's August 18 less-than-stellar debate performance has given Republicans pause, particularly when she was asked about how she would handle China and Taiwan

Asked whether Taiwan and the South China Sea are important national security issues facing the U.S., Graham answered: “I’m just going to be honest here. I’m not, on national security, I’m not that informed on national security, so, but I do support the military.”

She added: “My brother was in the Air Force for 33 years, so I will do everything I can to support the military. My dad was in the Army. I’m not a polished politician up here. National security is not my thing, not my area of expertise. But I do support the military.”

The answer drew concerns from some Republicans about Graham’s readiness to govern on national security and foreign policy issues — which were of pre-eminent concern for her brother, the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. — if she’s elected to a full term.

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But Scott has no qualms about his endorsement of Graham or of her ability to continue to do the job. Scott expressed confidence that she would win tonight's runoff election. “I can tell you, as the senior senator for the great state of South Carolina, the person I want in the Senate with me, Darline Graham, representing the people of South Carolina. Easy choice.”

WATCH:

President Donald Trump has endorsed Graham and held an in-person rally for her on Saturday, where Graham had the opportunity to make her final case to voters — mainly that she is strongly pro-life, will always stand for the Second Amendment, and expressed determination to get the SAVE America Act passed.

WATCH:

Early voting has been going on since August 18, and polls close at 7:00 PM Eastern. So, whatever might be motivating the voters, their turnout will be the decider of this dead heat runoff. 

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The betting markets have Graham winning by a 67-percent margin. Whoever the winner is will face Dr. Annie Andrews, a pediatrician and Democrat candidate in November.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | POLLING | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE | SOUTH CAROLINA | TIM SCOTT
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