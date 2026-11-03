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Becca Lower
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Polls are now closed in Arizona.

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Ward Clark
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Only three hours until the polls in Alaska close!

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Teri Christoph
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Eat your heart out, Liz Cheney!

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Susie Moore

Looks like Hageman's got herself a Senate seat in WY.

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Ben Smith
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I tire of the commercials 

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Teri Christoph

Here's my occasional reminder that Virginia has an election EVERY YEAR, so tomorrow starts the '27 cycle. 

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Susie Moore
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Looks like Hageman's got herself a Senate seat in WY.

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Becca Lower
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Ugh, you've had lots of woes from the state on the sports front, too.

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Kyle Becker

New York loses. It's a tale as old as time.

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Becky Noble

Hochul wins.

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Kyle Becker
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New York loses. It's a tale as old as time.

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Becky Noble

Hochul wins.

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Teri Christoph
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Here's my occasional reminder that Virginia has an election EVERY YEAR, so tomorrow starts the '27 cycle. 

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Becky Noble
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Hochul wins.

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Becky Noble
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LOL!

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Nick Arama

Sticking pins in my Abdul doll. Come on, Mike!

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Becky Noble
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Some more good Senate news coming in.

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Nick Arama
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Sticking pins in my Abdul doll. Come on, Mike!

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Kyle Becker
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Now, Florida is just rubbing it in.

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Teri Christoph

Not sure if DDHQ is doing images for each House win, but Republicans are racking up several in Florida: Kat Cammack, Patronis, Fine, Gruters. Also, a nice hold here in VA: Morgan Griffith in VA-09.

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Teri Christoph
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Not sure if DDHQ is doing images for each House win, but Republicans are racking up several in Florida: Kat Cammack, Patronis, Fine, Gruters. Also, a nice hold here in VA: Morgan Griffith in VA-09.

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Susie Moore
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Yeah, DJT on the back nine of his second term is going to be...an adventure!

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Becca Lower

Enjoying this exchange about a post-midterms, unleashed Trump between Larry and Cameron!

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Becca Lower
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Enjoying this exchange about a post-midterms, unleashed Trump between Larry and Cameron!

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Nick Arama
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Come on, Michigan!

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Becky Noble
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Angie Nixon losing is a is chipping away at the commies a bit.

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Teri Christoph
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Have to admit that I'll miss Ron DeSantis. My in-laws live in The Villages <<bow chicka wow>> and LOVE him.

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Becca Lower
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Yay, it's our friend Cameron Arcand!

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Jennifer Van Laar
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Radical Islam has been slowly inflitrating U.S. politics, and Democrats appear more than happy to let the infection spread. Help us put a stop to this insanity and keep exposing far-left candidates' true intentions by becoming a VIP member today. 

The fight to save America from these extremists doesn't end today. Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

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Becky Noble
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Good news in Florida for sure!!

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Bob Hoge
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All riggggght! We needed a shot in the arm. If Florida goes nuts too, we're all doomed LOL

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Becky Noble

Awesome!

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Susie Moore
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Nick Arama
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Good job, Moody and Donalds. 

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Becca Lower
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Woot, let's go!

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Susie Moore
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Becky Noble
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Awesome!

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Susie Moore
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Susie Moore
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Susie Moore
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Becca Lower
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Yup.

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Jennifer Van Laar

Welp... Whatley was a TERRIBLE candidate and hopefully we learn from this 

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Jennifer Van Laar
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Welp... Whatley was a TERRIBLE candidate and hopefully we learn from this 

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