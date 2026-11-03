Polls are now closed in Arizona.
Only three hours until the polls in Alaska close!
I tire of the commercials
Looks like Hageman's got herself a Senate seat in WY.
Ugh, you've had lots of woes from the state on the sports front, too.
Here's my occasional reminder that Virginia has an election EVERY YEAR, so tomorrow starts the '27 cycle.
Hochul wins.
Some more good Senate news coming in.
Sticking pins in my Abdul doll. Come on, Mike!
Now, Florida is just rubbing it in.
Texans right now https://t.co/0w3NxhiP2K— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 4, 2026
Not sure if DDHQ is doing images for each House win, but Republicans are racking up several in Florida: Kat Cammack, Patronis, Fine, Gruters. Also, a nice hold here in VA: Morgan Griffith in VA-09.
Yeah, DJT on the back nine of his second term is going to be...an adventure!
Enjoying this exchange about a post-midterms, unleashed Trump between Larry and Cameron!
Come on, Michigan!
Angie Nixon losing is a is chipping away at the commies a bit.
Have to admit that I'll miss Ron DeSantis. My in-laws live in The Villages <<bow chicka wow>> and LOVE him.
Yay, it's our friend Cameron Arcand!
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Good news in Florida for sure!!
All riggggght! We needed a shot in the arm. If Florida goes nuts too, we're all doomed LOL
Awesome!
Decision Desk HQ projects Byron Donalds wins the FL Governor General Election #DecisionMade: 8:28 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/kBjHEsIg6m https://t.co/BCbRqkHmFr— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026
Good job, Moody and Donalds.
Woot, let's go!
Decision Desk HQ projects Andy Barr wins the KY US Senate General Election #DecisionMade: 8:26 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/LiJLmfWHOd https://t.co/5JixplVBYj— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026
Awesome!
Decision Desk HQ projects Byron Donalds wins the FL Governor General Election #DecisionMade: 8:28 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/kBjHEsIg6m https://t.co/BCbRqkHmFr— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026
Decision Desk HQ projects Andy Barr wins the KY US Senate General Election #DecisionMade: 8:26 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/LiJLmfWHOd https://t.co/5JixplVBYj— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026
Decision Desk HQ projects Byron Donalds wins the FL Governor General Election #DecisionMade: 8:28 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/kBjHEsIg6m https://t.co/BCbRqkHmFr— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026
Yup.
Welp... Whatley was a TERRIBLE candidate and hopefully we learn from this
Decision Desk HQ projects Roy Cooper wins the NC US Senate General Election #DecisionMade: 8:23 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/rzOv0YSYrr https://t.co/gjqYShwqrP— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026
Welp... Whatley was a TERRIBLE candidate and hopefully we learn from this
Decision Desk HQ projects Roy Cooper wins the NC US Senate General Election #DecisionMade: 8:23 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/rzOv0YSYrr https://t.co/gjqYShwqrP— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026
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