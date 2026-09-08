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Watch: Touching Moments As Trump Honors First Responders, Fallen Heroes at White House 9/11 Event

Sister Toldjah Follow @sistertoldjah
Sep 08, 2026 11:57 AM
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Watch: Touching Moments As Trump Honors First Responders, Fallen Heroes at White House 9/11 Event
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We're three days away from the 25th anniversary of 9/11, and remembrance events are already underway in New York City, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Arlington, Virginia/Washington, D.C. area, which were the scenes of the Islamofascist terrorist attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent people.

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On Tuesday, President Donald Trump hosted an event at the White House that sought to honor first responders, including the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY), the latter of which lost 343 members on 9/11. Over 400 have died in the years since from "illnesses related to their work during the rescue and recovery efforts at what was then known as The Pile."

At the White House event was FDNY Chaplain Msgr. Jamie J. Gigantiello, who gave the following prayer:

"Lord, we now ask you to bless this beam — once part of a structure that fell now becomes a structure of memory, a foundation upon which we build something stronger. Let it symbolize courage, sacrifice, unity, and hope. Let every mark upon this steel remind us of a life, a soul, a human person. Let every bend remind us of courage. Let every inch of it remind us that from the greatest darkness, people can choose to bring forth light."

Tunnel to Towers board member Brad Blakeman also spoke and thanked first responders and President Trump for his dedication to honoring and supporting America's heroes:

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This also happened:

When Trump took to the podium, he affirmed his administration's commitment to making sure America never forgot what happened that horrific day that changed our country in so many ways:

"On 9/11, nearly 3,000 precious souls were stolen from us — killed by evil terrorists at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and on Flight 93. All of these years later, we gather on another Tuesday morning in September to reaffirm the sacred vow we made a quarter of a century ago: WE WILL NEVER FORGET."

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"This battered piece of steel here today on the Ellipse is a reminder that America is blessed with a strength no fire can consume, no evil can conquer, and no terror can destroy," Trump also stated.

Perhaps the most poignant moment was when Trump told the story of the "Man in the Red Bandana," Welles Crowther, who gave his life that day at the World Trade Center to save 18 people:

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Some of Crowther's family members were there to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom that Trump posthumously awarded to their loved one:

If you haven't watched or read the remarkable story of the Man in the Red Bandana, you should (or read about it here):

Trump also announced the commissioning of a new Fast Response Cutter in honor of another fallen Ground Zero hero, FDNY firefighter and U.S. Coast Guard reservist Jeffrey Palazzo:

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To watch Trump's full speech, please click below:

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.  

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | 9/11 | HEROES OF 9/11
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