Watch: Touching Moments As Trump Honors First Responders, Fallen Heroes at White House 9/11 Event

We're three days away from the 25th anniversary of 9/11, and remembrance events are already underway in New York City, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the Arlington, Virginia/Washington, D.C. area, which were the scenes of the Islamofascist terrorist attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent people.

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On Tuesday, President Donald Trump hosted an event at the White House that sought to honor first responders, including the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY), the latter of which lost 343 members on 9/11. Over 400 have died in the years since from "illnesses related to their work during the rescue and recovery efforts at what was then known as The Pile."

At the White House event was FDNY Chaplain Msgr. Jamie J. Gigantiello, who gave the following prayer:

"Lord, we now ask you to bless this beam — once part of a structure that fell now becomes a structure of memory, a foundation upon which we build something stronger. Let it symbolize courage, sacrifice, unity, and hope. Let every mark upon this steel remind us of a life, a soul, a human person. Let every bend remind us of courage. Let every inch of it remind us that from the greatest darkness, people can choose to bring forth light."

FDNY Chaplain Msgr. Jamie J. Gigantiello blesses a 21-foot steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center's South Tower, which is on display at the White House today as part of @Tunnel2Towers's "Steel Across America" tour:



"Lord, we now ask you to bless this beam — once part… pic.twitter.com/h30iZo00As — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 8, 2026

Tunnel to Towers board member Brad Blakeman also spoke and thanked first responders and President Trump for his dedication to honoring and supporting America's heroes:

.@Tunnel2Towers board member Brad Blakeman: "Thank you to all those who made today possible— @POTUS, his dedicated staff, @SecretService, support agencies of the White House, his Cabinet, the exec branch & the @NatlParkService. We thank you so much for all you do for our heroes" https://t.co/fW2SbJenLS pic.twitter.com/pviB8WNNKh — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 8, 2026

This also happened:

.@Tunnel2Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller presents @POTUS with a piece of the American flag containing steel from the South Tower 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AmY76acQMY — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 8, 2026

When Trump took to the podium, he affirmed his administration's commitment to making sure America never forgot what happened that horrific day that changed our country in so many ways:

"On 9/11, nearly 3,000 precious souls were stolen from us — killed by evil terrorists at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and on Flight 93. All of these years later, we gather on another Tuesday morning in September to reaffirm the sacred vow we made a quarter of a century ago: WE WILL NEVER FORGET."

.@POTUS: "On 9/11, nearly 3,000 precious souls were stolen from us — killed by evil terrorists at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and on Flight 93. All of these years later, we gather on another Tuesday morning in September to reaffirm the sacred vow we made a quarter of a… pic.twitter.com/xIC7mL9g8g — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 8, 2026

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"This battered piece of steel here today on the Ellipse is a reminder that America is blessed with a strength no fire can consume, no evil can conquer, and no terror can destroy," Trump also stated.

.@POTUS: "This battered piece of steel here today on the Ellipse is a reminder that America is blessed with a strength no fire can consume, no evil can conquer, and no terror can destroy." pic.twitter.com/jKzX6bKJJQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 8, 2026

.@POTUS: "The 16,000-pound beam lifted from the wreckage of the South Tower will forever testify to the courage and resilience and spirit of a city and a nation that saw our homeland struck, our towers knocked down and stood back up stronger, more determined, and more united." https://t.co/FOLUjsdWYM pic.twitter.com/NZrhyqXbc7 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 8, 2026

.@POTUS recognizes the remarkable First Responders who sacrificed their own lives and wellbeing for others on September 11, 2001. https://t.co/4LDNrosuQQ pic.twitter.com/A9jKheb4QB — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 8, 2026

Perhaps the most poignant moment was when Trump told the story of the "Man in the Red Bandana," Welles Crowther, who gave his life that day at the World Trade Center to save 18 people:

.@POTUS tells the story of the “Man in the Red Bandana,” a 24-year-old rookie equities trader in the South Tower who heroically gave his own life to save 18 others on September 11, 2001. pic.twitter.com/EiYCfUlOsJ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 8, 2026

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Some of Crowther's family members were there to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom that Trump posthumously awarded to their loved one:

.@POTUS posthumously awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to hero Welles Crowther — accepted by his mother, Alison, and his sister, Paige ❤️🇺🇸 https://t.co/GZASjWW83T pic.twitter.com/NEoAbJ5eK8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 8, 2026

Welles’s mom, Alison Crowther: "This means the world to me, my daughters, Paige and Honor, and our entire family. This will be treasured for generations to come." ❤️🇺🇸 https://t.co/yLHns7pJzg pic.twitter.com/MBHGVDkjdZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 8, 2026

If you haven't watched or read the remarkable story of the Man in the Red Bandana, you should (or read about it here):

Learn more about Welles Crowther, the "Man in the Red Bandana," from this @espn documentary https://t.co/GZASjWW83T pic.twitter.com/FR1jnNIKfg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 8, 2026

Trump also announced the commissioning of a new Fast Response Cutter in honor of another fallen Ground Zero hero, FDNY firefighter and U.S. Coast Guard reservist Jeffrey Palazzo:

.@POTUS announces the @USCG will commission a new Fast Response Cutter in memory of FDNY firefighter and U.S. Coast Guard reservist Jeffrey Palazzo — one of the 343 heroic firefighters who lost their lives responding to the attacks on September 11, 2001. pic.twitter.com/nGYJhlr7At — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 8, 2026

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To watch Trump's full speech, please click below:

WATCH IN FULL: President Donald J. Trump delivers powerful remarks at the @Tunnel2Towers Steel Across America event today near the White House pic.twitter.com/XSeQtZhjff — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 8, 2026

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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