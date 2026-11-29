Never let it be said that Elon Musk lacks for imagination — or determination. Artificial intelligence (AI) and the data centers it requires are the next big thing, and there's a lot of "Not in my backyard" (NIMBY) going around about these things.

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So, Elon Musk is determined to put data centers in space. The FCC has approved up to one million satellites, to be launched by SpaceX, to make this happen.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has authorized Elon Musk’s SpaceX to deploy up to 1 million satellites to build artificial intelligence data centers to orbit the Earth. The FCC approved SpaceX’s "Starmind" constellation – a network of solar-powered orbital compute modules designed to process massive amounts of data in space. By shifting power-hungry AI infrastructure into orbit, the project aims to bypass terrestrial electricity, land, and cooling bottlenecks.

It's not yet clear how many satellites will actually be launched; one million have been approved, but no launches have yet occurred. If Musk's past performance is any indication, the first launches will be sooner than we might expect.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr was quick to announce the move on X.

DATA CENTERS IN SPACE🇺🇸 Today, in a historic first, the FCC approved SpaceX’s request for 1 million satellites (orbital compute modules) to create data centers in space The Starmind & competitor constellations will use solar power to extend America’s lead in Super Intelligence https://t.co/VJinjK5e5E — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 25, 2026

It's an interesting prospect, but as you might expect, I have some questions.

First: How much will these up-to on million satellites clutter up an already crowded sky? Every year, we put more and more stuff into orbit. Elon himself wants to make humanity a multi-planet species, a daunting prospect already for a wide variety of reasons. But should we be worried about launching SpaceX rockets that will penetrate several layers of satellites to get out of Earth orbit? Granted it's a big, big sky, but still, will this be a problem?

Second: How will these orbiting data centers work? Will everyone have access? Will people have to sign up for an account to access the data and systems available on these "Data Centers in SPAAAACE"?

Third and finally: How vulnerable will these things be to interference or attack? Now, this is where the sheer number of these things may present a big advantage, assuming a high degree of redundancy in data and app locations.

The FCC's official press release on the approval refers to the Kardashev scale of civilizations, implying that humanity may be about to move up a notch.

At this pivotal time in America’s development of super intelligence, the FCC is granting SpaceX authorization to deploy 1,000,000 orbital compute modules to process massive amounts of data to be used back here on Earth. More fundamentally, it promises to bring the human race closer to a Kardashev II civilization—one that can harness the full power of the sun. The system also operates consistent with the FCC’s orbital debris rules.

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We should note that humanity is presently at Kardashev 0 - not even to 1 yet, so we're a long, long way away from Kardashev 2, in which a civilization can harness the complete output of its home sun. So, that's a little hyperbolic.

But a million satellites making a super-data center in space? No energy problems; solar panels work a lot better in space than on the ground. No cooling problem; it's in space.

Keep an eye on this one.

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