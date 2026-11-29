We might recall the old saying about the definition of insanity: Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. That seems to be what New York City judges are doing when faced with criminal repeat offenders. They turn them back out onto the streets, again and again, perhaps hoping they will behave better next time. Or, perhaps, the judges don't care, and are exercising their woke horse squeeze philosophies.

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Whatever the reason, the people of New York, especially those who ride the subways, are paying the price for the judges' fecklessness. A New York Post exclusive on Saturday presented some alarming numbers.

Out of the 794 suspects busted for major transit crimes so far this year, 516 offenders — or 65% — have been arrested at least three times for crimes while on public transportation, according to the NYPD. Cops take the criminals to court over and over, but judges, who often don’t consider the extent of their records, release them, police sources said. While some of them eventually ended up in jail awaiting court hearings, most were free to commit additional crimes after their initial infractions. “When you have perps terrorizing people on the subway over and over again, you have to put them in jail eventually for the safety of the riders,” a police source said. “If you just let criminals flout the laws, you’re putting the public at risk.”

That's true enough; but this is Zohran Mamdani's New York now, and he clearly places ideology over public safety.

The Post piece has a wealth of examples of repeat offenders rotated time and again out onto the streets. They commit their larcenies with impunity, knowing that even if they are caught, penalties are likely to be minimal. The incentives are plain as day; in New York City, crime does pay.

Here's one such goblin, repeatedly turned back out onto the streets.

Among the city’s long list of violent transit recidivists, Marquis Brown might be the worst. He has been arrested six times this year in the city’s transit system for acts of violence, according to cops. Brown allegedly spit on two cops and hit them in the head and face on the morning of April 27 inside the Grand Concourse subway station in the Bronx, the NYPD said. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder was arrested on May 13 and charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment. The 26-year-old was released without bail because misdemeanor assault isn’t a bail-eligible offense.

And after that?

Just over three months later, at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 3, Brown was panhandling at an emergency gate in the same station when he began arguing with a 38-year-old woman, according to a criminal complaint. He “punched the victim with a closed fist, grabbed her head, slammed it into a wall and struck her with a wooden board multiple times,” cops said. The bloodied woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition. This time, Brown was charged with multiple counts of felony assault and weapon possession, and was held on $25,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond at Rikers Island.

Yes, that's the same Rikers Island that Mayor Mamdani intends to close down.

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The pattern seems clear: Goblins are caught, lectured, and let go, and as the example of Marquis Brown would indicate, they have to do someone a serious injury before they are finally held awaiting trial. That's not how these things should go. Marquis Brown, like so many of these people, has an extensive record. Marquis Brown, despite his repeated arrests, somehow keeps ending up being released. Marquis Brown, who sure seems to have some serious mental issues, doesn't seem to ever have had any kind of mental health evaluation.

And there are many, many more like him.

This isn't just a problem in New York City. This is a problem in all of America's cities where liberal and progressive judges hold sway. And it won't stop until people start tossing these judges off the bench.









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